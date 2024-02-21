Bloomberg Law Webinar Highlights Judicial Standing Orders and the Use of AI in Federal District Courts

News provided by

Bloomberg Law

21 Feb, 2024, 10:13 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced a webinar, Judicial Standing Orders: AI to Z, to be held Wednesday, February 28, at 1:00 pm EST. A panel of experts will discuss the world of judicial standing orders and the regulation of the use of artificial intelligence and future technologies in federal district courts.

According to a 2023 study, nearly 75% of active federal judges have one or more judicial standing orders, with most applying to civil cases. The speakers participating in Bloomberg Law's webinar are current and former federal judges who will provide an insightful exploration of whether this growing use of standing orders has contributed to an increasingly decentralized regulatory scheme, and if are they well suited to address broader technological changes impacting the practice of law. Attendees will gain an understanding of the nuances of standing orders and local rules, as well as the ethical and legal implications of the use of generative AI tools.

Speakers include:

  • Hon. Katherine Forrest (ret.): Partner, Paul Weiss
  • Hon. Paul Grimm (ret.): David F. Levi Professor of the Practice of Law, Duke Law
  • Judge Robin Rosenberg: U.S. District Judge, S.D. Fla.

The panel will be moderated by Jason Wilson, analysis team lead, Bloomberg Law.

The webinar serves as a companion to Bloomberg Law's recently released tracker covering judicial standing orders on AI. Developed with direct customer input, the tracker is available to subscribers at no additional cost. The tracker allows users to set alerts and filter by court, judge, and topic, while also quickly accessing summaries of the orders.

"Along with Bloomberg Law's workflow tools, legal research, and Practical Guidance, webinars like this help attorneys stay informed about timely issues and technological advances that will affect their practice," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "Attendees of Judicial Standing Orders: AI to Z will gain valuable insights into the role of judicial standing orders in shaping federal court proceedings, navigating the evolving landscape of AI and technology regulation, and preparing for the future of legal practice."

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bcOP.

About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

Also from this source

Second Year of Bloomberg Law's Law School Innovation Program Honors 12 Finalists

Second Year of Bloomberg Law's Law School Innovation Program Honors 12 Finalists

Bloomberg Law today announced that it has named 12 finalists in its Law School Innovation Program, now in its second year. The program recognizes law ...
Bloomberg Law Will Spotlight Key Platform Enhancements and Content at Legalweek

Bloomberg Law Will Spotlight Key Platform Enhancements and Content at Legalweek

Bloomberg Law today announced that it will highlight the latest enhancements to its comprehensive legal research platform as well as its AI-powered...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.