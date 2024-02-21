Bloomberg Law Webinar Highlights Judicial Standing Orders and the Use of AI in Federal District Courts

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced a webinar, Judicial Standing Orders: AI to Z, to be held Wednesday, February 28, at 1:00 pm EST. A panel of experts will discuss the world of judicial standing orders and the regulation of the use of artificial intelligence and future technologies in federal district courts.

According to a 2023 study, nearly 75% of active federal judges have one or more judicial standing orders, with most applying to civil cases. The speakers participating in Bloomberg Law's webinar are current and former federal judges who will provide an insightful exploration of whether this growing use of standing orders has contributed to an increasingly decentralized regulatory scheme, and if are they well suited to address broader technological changes impacting the practice of law. Attendees will gain an understanding of the nuances of standing orders and local rules, as well as the ethical and legal implications of the use of generative AI tools.

Speakers include:

Hon. Katherine Forrest (ret.): Partner, Paul Weiss

(ret.): Partner, Hon. Paul Grimm (ret.): David F. Levi Professor of the Practice of Law, Duke Law

Judge Robin Rosenberg: U.S. District Judge, S.D. Fla .

The panel will be moderated by Jason Wilson, analysis team lead, Bloomberg Law.

The webinar serves as a companion to Bloomberg Law's recently released tracker covering judicial standing orders on AI. Developed with direct customer input, the tracker is available to subscribers at no additional cost. The tracker allows users to set alerts and filter by court, judge, and topic, while also quickly accessing summaries of the orders.

"Along with Bloomberg Law's workflow tools, legal research, and Practical Guidance, webinars like this help attorneys stay informed about timely issues and technological advances that will affect their practice," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "Attendees of Judicial Standing Orders: AI to Z will gain valuable insights into the role of judicial standing orders in shaping federal court proceedings, navigating the evolving landscape of AI and technology regulation, and preparing for the future of legal practice."

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bcOP.

