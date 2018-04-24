Bloomberg Law's Points of Law Named 2018 New Product of the Year By AALL

ARLINGTON, Va., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) awarded its 2018 New Product of the Year Award to its Points of Law artificial intelligence solution. The award is to be presented at AALL's upcoming Annual Meeting & Conference, being held July 14-17, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Introduced in September 2017, Points of Law enables legal professionals to dramatically accelerate case law research by allowing them to pinpoint language critical to a court's reasoning to support their legal arguments. The tool, which includes over 1 million points of law and is updated daily, identifies statements of law within a court opinion and surfaces the most cited, relevant, and recent cases related to those statements.

"On behalf of all the members of AALL, I congratulate everyone at Bloomberg Law for being honored with the 2018 AALL New Product Award for Points of Law," said AALL President Greg Lambert. "As leaders of legal research best practices and advanced technology tools, our members recognize the value of powerful litigation support resources. Points of Law is an outstanding example of just such a tool, and we congratulate Bloomberg Law on their award."

The AALL New Product Award honors new and innovative commercial legal information products that enhance or improve existing law library services or procedures. Members of AALL's New Product Award Jury evaluate eligible products and select the recipient. Bloomberg Law previously received the award in 2012.

"We are honored that AALL selected Points of Law for this prestigious award," said Scott Mozarsky, President, Bloomberg Law. "Our commitment to the market and to our clients is that we will continue to make significant investments in Bloomberg Law in order to ensure that it continuously becomes more and more valuable to our subscribers. We value our longstanding relationship with AALL, whose members are at the intersection of technology, data and content and in a unique position to provide ideas and feedback that inform our product development efforts."

"The market's embrace of Points of Law underscores the enthusiasm for solutions that apply artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency and quality of legal research," said Joe Breda, Executive Vice President, Product, Bloomberg Law. "Points of Law is yet another example of our commitment to continuous innovation and we are already hard at work on Bloomberg Law's next generation of AI tools."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.bna.com/bloomberglaw.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-laws-points-of-law-named-2018-new-product-of-the-year-by-aall-300634760.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

