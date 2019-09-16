Bloomberg New Economy Forum Announces Preliminary Speaker and Participant Line-Up for the Second Annual Event in Beijing on Nov 20-22, 2019

NEW YORK and BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE) today released a preliminary speaker and participant list for the 2019 New Economy Forum, to be held in Beijing on November 20 - 22. Nearly 500 of the world's most influential business executives, technology innovators, government officials, experts and academics from more than 60 countries and regions will come together to propose solutions to the massive disruption that's occurring, as the balance of economic power shifts towards the Asia Pacific.

"We are assembling a world-class community of global leaders from new economy nations, including the most influential titans in business and finance from China, India, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East," said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media. "This unique community has a common vision: to apply their expertise and perspective to tackle the world's most critical challenges, deliver concrete solutions and build a pathway to progress."

Launched in 2018 by Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Three-Term Mayor of New York City, the New Economy Forum was founded on the belief that the global economy stands on the threshold of immense opportunity, powered by China, India and other rising countries, as well as emerging technologies like 5G networks and artificial intelligence. In addition to these opportunities, the new economy has also created numerous challenges. The forum provides a unique platform for business and government leaders to discuss these issues, propose solutions, and work together towards economic growth that is both sustainable and inclusive.

Following the 2018 New Economy Forum, at which Wang Qishan, Vice President of the People's Republic of China, delivered a keynote address, this year's event will also feature a lineup of top government leaders. The forum will include keynote speeches,plenary and breakout sessions on a variety of topics such as global economic governance, trade, technology, finance and capital markets, climate change, urbanization and inclusion.

Current speakers and participants in the 2019 New Economy Forum include:

Michael R. Bloomberg -- Founder and CEO, Bloomberg LP

-- Founder and CEO, Dr. Henry A. Kissinger -- Former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry M. Paulson Jr. -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary; Chairman, Paulson Institute

-- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary; Chairman, Zeng Peiyan -- Former Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China ; Chairman, CCIEE

; Chairman, CCIEE Sultan Al Jaber -- Minister of State; CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

-- Minister of State; CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Ajay Banga -- President and CEO, Mastercard

-- President and CEO, Mastercard Charlene Barshefsky -- Senior International Partner, WilmerHale

-- Senior International Partner, WilmerHale Margaret Chan -- Former Director General, World Health Organization

-- Former Director General, World Health Organization Chang Zhenming -- Chairman, CITIC Group

Natarajan Chandrasekaran -- Executive Chairman, Tata Sons

-- Executive Chairman, Mathias Cormann - Minister of Finance, Commonwealth of Australia

Euisun Chung -- Executive Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group

-- Executive Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group Gary Cohn -- Former Assistant to the U.S. President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council

-- Former Assistant to the U.S. President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council Ray Dalio – Founder, co-CIO and co-Chairman, Bridgewater Associates , Inc.

– Founder, co-CIO and co-Chairman, , Inc. Aliko Dangote -- President and Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited

Gary Dickerson -- President and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.

-- President and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc. Carlos Domiguez -- Secretary of Finance, Republic of the Philippines

-- Secretary of Finance, Republic of Dong Mingzhu -- Chairwoman and President, Gree Electric Appliances

Sergio Ermotti -- Group CEO, UBS Group AG

Niall Ferguson -- Senior Fellow, The Hoover Institution on War, Revolution and Peace at Stanford University

-- Senior Fellow, The Hoover Institution on War, Revolution and Peace at Fu Ying --Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs; Vice Chairman, Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress; Chairwoman, Center for International Strategy and Security, Tsinghua University

Bill Gates -- Co-Chair, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

-- Co-Chair, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Ge Honglin – Chairman, Aluminum Corporation of China

– Chairman, Aluminum Corporation of China He Dongfeng -- Chairman and CPC Secretary, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.

Huang Qifan -- Former Mayor, Chongqing ; Vice Chairman, CCIEE

; Vice Chairman, CCIEE Walter Isaacson -- Professor of History, Tulane University ; Former CEO, The Aspen Institute

-- Professor of History, ; Former CEO, The Aspen Institute Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak -- Group CEO and Managing Director, Mubadala Investment Company

-- Group CEO and Managing Director, Mubadala Investment Company Luis Alberto Moreno - President, Inter-American Development Bank

- President, Inter-American Development Bank Kai-Fu Lee -- Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sinovation Ventures

-- Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sinovation Ventures Li Shufu -- Chairman, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

Li Xiaopeng – Secretary of CPC Committee and Chairman of China Everbright Group Limited

Jean Liu -- President, Didi Chuxing

-- President, Lou Jiwei -- Former Minister of Finance; Former Chairman of National Council for Social Security Fund, PRC; Standing Committee Member and Chairman of the Committee of Foreign Affairs, 13th CPPCC National Committee

Martin Lau -- President, Tencent

-- President, Strive Masiyiwa -- Founder and Executive Chairman, Econet Group

Blythe Masters – Former CEO, Digital Asset Holdings

– Former CEO, Digital Asset Holdings Francesca McDonagh -- Group Chief Executive, Bank of Ireland

-- Group Chief Executive, Bank of Judith McKenna -- President and CEO, Walmart International

-- President and CEO, Walmart International Sanjay Mehrota -- President and CEO, Micron Technologies

Takehiko Nakao -- President, Asian Development Bank

-- President, Asian Development Bank Nandan Nilekani -- Chairman, Infosys Limited

-- Chairman, Infosys Limited Manuel Nunes Junior -- Minister of State for Economic and Social Development

-- Minister of State for Economic and Social Development Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala -- Former Minister of Finance, Nigeria ; Senior Advisor, Lazard Ltd .

; Senior Advisor, . Penny Pritzker -- Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Founder, PSP Partners

-- Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Founder, PSP Partners Noel Quinn -- Group Chief Executive, HSBC

-- Group Chief Executive, HSBC Mike Roman -- Chairman of the Board and CEO, 3M

-- Chairman of the Board and CEO, Kevin Rudd -- Former Prime Minister of Australia ; President, Asia Society Policy Institute

-- Former Prime Minister of ; President, Asia Society Policy Institute Tharman Shanmugaratnam -- Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Republic of Singapore

Neil Shen -- Steward of Sequoia Capital; Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China

-- Steward of Sequoia Capital; Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China Shi Yigong -- Dean of School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University; Fellow, China Academy of Science; President, Westlake University

Shu Yinbiao – Chairman of China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.; President-elect of IEC; President of Chinese Society for Electrical Engineering

Frederick W. Smith -- Chairman and CEO, FedEx

-- Chairman and CEO, FedEx Lord Nicholas Stern -- IG Patel Professor of Economics and Government, London School of Economics

-- IG Patel Professor of Economics and Government, Jane Sun -- CEO and member of the Board of Directors, Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

-- CEO and member of the Board of Directors, Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Tidjane Thiam -- CEO, Credit Suisse Group AG

Jan Vapaavuori -- Mayor, City of Helsinki

Wang Shi -- Chairman, Vanke Foundation

-- Chairman, Vanke Foundation Wang Xiaochu -- Chairman and Party Secretary, China Unicom

Bill Winters -- Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered

-- Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Wu Xiaoling -- Director of the Management Committee, Tsinghua University Financial Technology Research Institute

Xie Zhenhua -- China's Special Envoy for Climate Change

Yang Lan -- Chairman, Sun Media Group

-- Chairman, Sun Media Group Zhu Min -- Former Deputy Managing Director, IMF; Former Deputy Governor, PBOC; Chairman, National Institution of Financial Research, Tsinghua University

-- Former Deputy Managing Director, IMF; Former Deputy Governor, PBOC; Chairman, National Institution of Financial Research, Tsinghua University Lei Zhang – Founder and CEO, Hillhouse Capital Management

Zhang Xin -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SOHO China

-- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SOHO China Zhou Xiaochuan -- Former Governor, People's Bank of China; Vice Chairman, Boao Forum for Asia and Chief Representative of China

and Chief Representative of China Yu Liang -- Chairman, China Vanke Co, Ltd.

Bloomberg also welcomes new Advisory Board members for the 2019 forum, including: Teresita T. Sy-Coson, Vice Chairperson, SM Investments Corporation, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Former Minister of Finance, Nigeria and Senior Advisor, Lazard Ltd. Led by Honorary Chair Dr. Henry A. Kissinger, and Co-Chairs Henry M. Paulson, Jr. and Zeng Peiyan, the New Economy Forum Advisory Board is comprised of more than 50 the world's most influential government and business leaders, many of whom will also participate in this year's forum, including Nandan Nilekani, Lubna Al-Olayan, Mukesh Ambani, David M. Rubenstein, Jorge Paulo Lemann, and more.

The 2019 forum is supported by ten partner companies and their corporate leadership, including: 3M, ADNOC, Dangote Industries Limited, ExxonMobil, FedEx, HSBC, Hyundai Motor Group, Mastercard, Tata Sons, and Vanke, as well as knowledge partner McKinsey and Company.

Additional details about the forum, including the agenda and delegates, will be announced at a future date. For more details, visit neweconomyforum.com. To join the conversation and stay up-to-date on the forum, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, WeChat, and Weibo using #NewEconForum.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About CCIEE

Founded on March 20th, 2009, China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), is a social organization and a new type of think tank, registered with and approved by the relevant authorities of the Chinese government. Guided by the philosophy of "Originality, Objectivity, Rationality and Compatibility", CCIEE aims to serve national development, improve people's welfare and promote exchanges and cooperation by conducting research on strategic and economic issues both at home and abroad, developing international exchanges and cooperation, and providing consulting services and intellectual support to the government and business in decision making. For more information, visit www.cciee.org.cn.

