Bloomberg New Economy Forum Announces Preliminary Speaker and Participant Line-Up for the Second Annual Event in Beijing on Nov 20-22, 2019
Confirmed participants include Michael R. Bloomberg, Ajay Banga, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Ray Dalio, Niall Ferguson, Bill Gates, Kai-Fu Lee, Li Xiaopeng, Blythe Masters, Judith McKenna, Penny Pritzker, Mike Roman, Neil Shen, Lei Zhang, Zhang Xin, Zhou Xiaochuan and more
Teresita T. Sy-Coson and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala join the forum's Advisory Board, alongside Honorary Chair Dr. Henry A. Kissinger, Co-Chairs Henry M. Paulson, Jr. and Zeng Peiyan, Mukesh Ambani, Fu Ying, Martin Lau, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Nandan Nilekani, Lubna Al-Olayan, Kevin Rudd and others
Sep 16, 2019, 00:01 ET
NEW YORK and BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE) today released a preliminary speaker and participant list for the 2019 New Economy Forum, to be held in Beijing on November 20 - 22. Nearly 500 of the world's most influential business executives, technology innovators, government officials, experts and academics from more than 60 countries and regions will come together to propose solutions to the massive disruption that's occurring, as the balance of economic power shifts towards the Asia Pacific.
"We are assembling a world-class community of global leaders from new economy nations, including the most influential titans in business and finance from China, India, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East," said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media. "This unique community has a common vision: to apply their expertise and perspective to tackle the world's most critical challenges, deliver concrete solutions and build a pathway to progress."
Launched in 2018 by Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Three-Term Mayor of New York City, the New Economy Forum was founded on the belief that the global economy stands on the threshold of immense opportunity, powered by China, India and other rising countries, as well as emerging technologies like 5G networks and artificial intelligence. In addition to these opportunities, the new economy has also created numerous challenges. The forum provides a unique platform for business and government leaders to discuss these issues, propose solutions, and work together towards economic growth that is both sustainable and inclusive.
Following the 2018 New Economy Forum, at which Wang Qishan, Vice President of the People's Republic of China, delivered a keynote address, this year's event will also feature a lineup of top government leaders. The forum will include keynote speeches,plenary and breakout sessions on a variety of topics such as global economic governance, trade, technology, finance and capital markets, climate change, urbanization and inclusion.
Current speakers and participants in the 2019 New Economy Forum include:
- Michael R. Bloomberg -- Founder and CEO, Bloomberg LP
- Dr. Henry A. Kissinger -- Former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor
- Henry M. Paulson Jr. -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary; Chairman, Paulson Institute
- Zeng Peiyan -- Former Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China; Chairman, CCIEE
- Sultan Al Jaber -- Minister of State; CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
- Ajay Banga -- President and CEO, Mastercard
- Charlene Barshefsky -- Senior International Partner, WilmerHale
- Margaret Chan -- Former Director General, World Health Organization
- Chang Zhenming -- Chairman, CITIC Group
- Natarajan Chandrasekaran -- Executive Chairman, Tata Sons
- Mathias Cormann - Minister of Finance, Commonwealth of Australia
- Euisun Chung -- Executive Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group
- Gary Cohn -- Former Assistant to the U.S. President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council
- Ray Dalio – Founder, co-CIO and co-Chairman, Bridgewater Associates, Inc.
- Aliko Dangote -- President and Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited
- Gary Dickerson -- President and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
- Carlos Domiguez -- Secretary of Finance, Republic of the Philippines
- Dong Mingzhu -- Chairwoman and President, Gree Electric Appliances
- Sergio Ermotti -- Group CEO, UBS Group AG
- Niall Ferguson -- Senior Fellow, The Hoover Institution on War, Revolution and Peace at Stanford University
- Fu Ying --Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs; Vice Chairman, Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress; Chairwoman, Center for International Strategy and Security, Tsinghua University
- Bill Gates -- Co-Chair, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- Ge Honglin – Chairman, Aluminum Corporation of China
- He Dongfeng -- Chairman and CPC Secretary, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.
- Huang Qifan -- Former Mayor, Chongqing; Vice Chairman, CCIEE
- Walter Isaacson -- Professor of History, Tulane University; Former CEO, The Aspen Institute
- Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak -- Group CEO and Managing Director, Mubadala Investment Company
- Luis Alberto Moreno - President, Inter-American Development Bank
- Kai-Fu Lee -- Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sinovation Ventures
- Li Shufu -- Chairman, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
- Li Xiaopeng – Secretary of CPC Committee and Chairman of China Everbright Group Limited
- Jean Liu -- President, Didi Chuxing
- Lou Jiwei -- Former Minister of Finance; Former Chairman of National Council for Social Security Fund, PRC; Standing Committee Member and Chairman of the Committee of Foreign Affairs, 13th CPPCC National Committee
- Martin Lau -- President, Tencent
- Strive Masiyiwa -- Founder and Executive Chairman, Econet Group
- Blythe Masters – Former CEO, Digital Asset Holdings
- Francesca McDonagh -- Group Chief Executive, Bank of Ireland
- Judith McKenna -- President and CEO, Walmart International
- Sanjay Mehrota -- President and CEO, Micron Technologies
- Takehiko Nakao -- President, Asian Development Bank
- Nandan Nilekani -- Chairman, Infosys Limited
- Manuel Nunes Junior -- Minister of State for Economic and Social Development
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala -- Former Minister of Finance, Nigeria; Senior Advisor, Lazard Ltd.
- Penny Pritzker -- Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Founder, PSP Partners
- Noel Quinn -- Group Chief Executive, HSBC
- Mike Roman -- Chairman of the Board and CEO, 3M
- Kevin Rudd -- Former Prime Minister of Australia; President, Asia Society Policy Institute
- Tharman Shanmugaratnam -- Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Republic of Singapore
- Neil Shen -- Steward of Sequoia Capital; Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China
- Shi Yigong -- Dean of School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University; Fellow, China Academy of Science; President, Westlake University
- Shu Yinbiao – Chairman of China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.; President-elect of IEC; President of Chinese Society for Electrical Engineering
- Frederick W. Smith -- Chairman and CEO, FedEx
- Lord Nicholas Stern -- IG Patel Professor of Economics and Government, London School of Economics
- Jane Sun -- CEO and member of the Board of Directors, Ctrip.com International, Ltd.
- Tidjane Thiam -- CEO, Credit Suisse Group AG
- Jan Vapaavuori -- Mayor, City of Helsinki
- Wang Shi -- Chairman, Vanke Foundation
- Wang Xiaochu -- Chairman and Party Secretary, China Unicom
- Bill Winters -- Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered
- Wu Xiaoling -- Director of the Management Committee, Tsinghua University Financial Technology Research Institute
- Xie Zhenhua -- China's Special Envoy for Climate Change
- Yang Lan -- Chairman, Sun Media Group
- Zhu Min -- Former Deputy Managing Director, IMF; Former Deputy Governor, PBOC; Chairman, National Institution of Financial Research, Tsinghua University
- Lei Zhang – Founder and CEO, Hillhouse Capital Management
- Zhang Xin -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SOHO China
- Zhou Xiaochuan -- Former Governor, People's Bank of China; Vice Chairman, Boao Forum for Asia and Chief Representative of China
- Yu Liang -- Chairman, China Vanke Co, Ltd.
Bloomberg also welcomes new Advisory Board members for the 2019 forum, including: Teresita T. Sy-Coson, Vice Chairperson, SM Investments Corporation, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Former Minister of Finance, Nigeria and Senior Advisor, Lazard Ltd. Led by Honorary Chair Dr. Henry A. Kissinger, and Co-Chairs Henry M. Paulson, Jr. and Zeng Peiyan, the New Economy Forum Advisory Board is comprised of more than 50 the world's most influential government and business leaders, many of whom will also participate in this year's forum, including Nandan Nilekani, Lubna Al-Olayan, Mukesh Ambani, David M. Rubenstein, Jorge Paulo Lemann, and more.
The 2019 forum is supported by ten partner companies and their corporate leadership, including: 3M, ADNOC, Dangote Industries Limited, ExxonMobil, FedEx, HSBC, Hyundai Motor Group, Mastercard, Tata Sons, and Vanke, as well as knowledge partner McKinsey and Company.
Additional details about the forum, including the agenda and delegates, will be announced at a future date. For more details, visit neweconomyforum.com. To join the conversation and stay up-to-date on the forum, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, WeChat, and Weibo using #NewEconForum.
About Bloomberg
Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.
About CCIEE
Founded on March 20th, 2009, China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), is a social organization and a new type of think tank, registered with and approved by the relevant authorities of the Chinese government. Guided by the philosophy of "Originality, Objectivity, Rationality and Compatibility", CCIEE aims to serve national development, improve people's welfare and promote exchanges and cooperation by conducting research on strategic and economic issues both at home and abroad, developing international exchanges and cooperation, and providing consulting services and intellectual support to the government and business in decision making. For more information, visit www.cciee.org.cn.
