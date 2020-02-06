Bloomberg Pricing and Reference Data now available to Goldman Sachs Clients through Marquee

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and Goldman Sachs announced today that access to Bloomberg's world class Data License content will be integrated with the Goldman Sachs Marquee platform, making it the first global investment bank to use Bloomberg data for in-house applications offered to clients.

Through this contractual relationship, users of Marquee, the digital storefront of the Goldman Sachs Securities Division, will be able to view Bloomberg reference and pricing data. This data can be used as part of Goldman Sachs' suite of services and analytical tools, providing clients with a seamless transition between Goldman data and Bloomberg data. Marquee clients who are also Bloomberg Data License clients will be able to license and download this data directly, increasing efficiency and streamlining their data workflow.

"With increasing efficiency in trading, financial institutions are looking to use data and technology to offer their clients more compelling and efficient solutions," said Gerard Francis, Global Head of Enterprise Data at Bloomberg. "By integrating Bloomberg's market leading reference and pricing data with Marquee, clients will have a seamless data experience across the platform."

Marquee is Goldman Sachs' digital storefront for institutional client services, delivering market insights, analytics tools, execution services and developer and data services directly via an integrated digital platform. Marquee enables Goldman Sachs' institutional and corporate clients with the ability to consume content, risk analytics, pricing data and ultimately engage with the firm to trade. Marquee also makes services and data available directly via APIs, so clients can power their applications directly with new data sources – including Bloomberg's industry leading Data License fields.

"Goldman Sachs is committed to helping clients' navigate their investment needs. Through this initiative with Bloomberg, we're combining our expertise in financial markets and our unparalleled analytics with Bloomberg's premier data offering to better inform decision making," said Anne Marie Darling, Partner and head of Multi-Asset Platform Sales and Marquee Distribution at Goldman Sachs. "Bloomberg is an industry leader in providing comprehensive, high-quality and reliable data, and we are pleased to offer it to our clients through Marquee."

Bloomberg and Goldman Sachs are collaborating on a number of solutions including the new analytics hosting service for algorithmic orders on FXGO.

Bloomberg's Data License content recently expanded from 12,000 available data fields to 40,000, bringing clients more consistent and reliable data to make investing and business governance decisions. Data License content is part of Bloomberg's Enterprise Data business, which produces high-quality pricing, reference and regulatory data sets, real-time market, event and news data, liquidity analytics along with data management and distribution technologies.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

