Bloomberg Pro for Vision revolutionizes financial professionals' productivity with Apple Vision Pro

News provided by

Bloomberg

02 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of the all-new Bloomberg Pro for Vision app, a reimagined Bloomberg Professional® app built for the era of spatial computing.

Bloomberg continually seeks new opportunities to help its customers improve their productivity, both on the desktop and on the go. The new Bloomberg Pro for Vision app enables Bloomberg Anywhere subscribers to bridge the gap between the multiple monitors of their traditional desktops and the infinite canvas enabled by Apple Vision Pro.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce a new way to help financial professionals take full advantage of Apple Vision Pro and maintain productivity, expand desktop real estate and access private information in the office or on the go, all while reducing monitor footprints," said Len Welter, Head of Mobile Infrastructure & Technology in Bloomberg's Office of the CTO. "We will continue to invest in our mobile apps like Bloomberg Pro for Vision to deliver the news, data and analytics our clients need, wherever they may be working."

Key features of Bloomberg Pro for Vision include:

  • Access to key functionality, including News, Bloomberg Television, Instant Bloomberg (IB), Bloomberg Message (MSG), Markets, Worksheets, Securities Data, and Research
  • Easy and intuitive user interface controlled by users' hands, eyes, and voice
  • Support for window resizing and infinite canvas
  • Ornaments present frequently needed controls on screen without cluttering the user interface
  • Support for Bloomberg Split Screen allows users to view multiple functions within one window simultaneously
  • Built-in settings protect the financial information at which users are looking

Continuing Bloomberg's track record for mobile innovation
Bloomberg has long been an innovator in optimizing mobile technology for productivity. The company's Professional app has provided market news and global financial data to financial professionals on the go since 2005, when Bloomberg published one of the first mobile apps available for download on BlackBerry™. The company subsequently offered one of the first apps in the iPhone App Store in 2008, delivered an iPad app at launch in 2011, and released an updated tablet app for the iPad Pro's launch in 2015. The opportunity to deliver an innovative new app for a new form of computing was a logical next step for the company's Mobile team.

Available today in the App Store on Apple Vision Pro, the Bloomberg Pro for Vision app is only accessible by Bloomberg Terminal® customers with a Bloomberg Anywhere subscription. The Bloomberg B-Unit App is required for initial login.

About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg

