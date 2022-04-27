Bloomberg Releases New Common Data Format 3.1 Dataset for Legal Entity Identifiers

New LEI data format increases transparency of legal entity types, relationships and events

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced it has released the New Common Data Format 3.1 for Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) and received a second accreditation as an LEI issuer for funds. As an accredited Local Operating Unit of the Global LEI System, Bloomberg can issue and maintain LEIs through its web portal lei.bloomberg.com or on The Bloomberg Terminal at LEI . To streamline capturing the new data requirements of CDF 3.1, Bloomberg revamped its LEI web portal with an enhanced user experience, additional functionality and greater storage capacity.

Steve Meizanis, Global Head of Symbology and LEI Services at Bloomberg, comments: "As an accredited issuer of LEIs, Bloomberg welcomes the new Common Data Formats. The additional data being collected around mutual funds, government entities and corporate events allows the LEI to meet the evolving entity identification needs of the industry. We are proud to be a part of the global effort to adopt LEIs, enhance financial data quality and bring more transparency and consistency to the capital markets."

This newest Common Data Format, published by the Global LEI Foundation, now includes six Entity Category data fields that depict the type of legal entity, such as investment fund or government entity, as well as residential government entities, types of fund relationships and corporate events like name or address changes. By including these new categories, firms are better able to understand their exposure to different types of legal entities, ensure they are meeting Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements and have access to meta data for onboarding clients.

Stephan Wolf, CEO of the Global LEI Foundation, comments: "These new LEI data formats further increase the level of open, standardized and high-quality legal entity reference data available to users, creating yet more transparency in the global marketplace. The inclusion of Legal Entity Event data, for example, will ensure the Global LEI System delivers the most accurate and up to date information about legal entities as they evolve. By updating the way entity relationships which impact investment funds are recorded in the Global LEI System, we are facilitating the standardized collection of fund relationship information at the global level, increasing clarity for both observers and supervisors. The changes also allow certain legal entities to be classified as government entities or international organizations, making their categorization easier for all users of the Global LEI System."

As a leading provider of financial information and reference data, Bloomberg maintains information for more than six million public and private entities. Bloomberg's entity coverage includes basic business card data (addresses, phone and fax numbers), registry information, full sanction coverage as well as hierarchical data consisting of immediate parent, ultimate parent and obligor.

Bloomberg's Data Division also supports the firm's responsibilities as a Registration Authority and issuer of the Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI) standard under the auspices of the Object Management Group. Both the FIGI and the LEI are managed under the same Open Symbology umbrella within Bloomberg. To access FIGI information, please go to: http://openfigi.com/. For more information about Bloomberg's LEI request and registration service, please visit: lei.bloomberg.com

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: utilizing technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg