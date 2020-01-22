Bloomberg Tax Announces Recipients of Outstanding Author Awards in Estates, Gifts, and Trusts

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced its 2019 honorees for outstanding authorship in estates, gifts, and trusts and the recipient of the 2019 Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Estates, Gifts, and Trusts Taxation. The awards were presented at a luncheon at the 54th Annual Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning, which took place in Orlando from January 13-17.

Edward Beckwith of BakerHostetler, William Culbertson of The Recycling Partnership, and Ellen K. Harrison of McDermott Will & Emery were named outstanding authors of the year. Jonathan Blattmachr of Pioneer Wealth Partners was the 2019 recipient of the Silverstein Award, named after the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios, for his expertise and longstanding contributions to the field of EGT tax.

Edward Beckwith and William Culbertson received the Outstanding Portfolio Author of the Year award for their work on Portfolio 450 T.M., Tax Exempt Organizations – Organizational and Operational Requirements. The Portfolio is a vital overview on tax-exempt organizations and is the likely starting point for any inquiry into what type of tax-exempt organizations are available for use by clients.

"Bill Culbertson and I are pleased that our efforts, and the collective experience of our colleagues at BakerHostetler, have been recognized by Bloomberg Tax in this way and may help guide others as they too serve the critically important and expanding community of tax-exempt organizations," said Beckwith.

Ellen K. Harrison was named the Outstanding Contributing Author of the Year for her article, Taxation of Individual U.S. Shareholders under the Transition Tax and Participation Exemption System of Taxation. This compelling article was an excellent contribution to Bloomberg Tax, providing technical and practical insights on a subject matter that may be foreign to many estate and trust practitioners.

"I am honored to be selected as the Contributing Author of the Year for my EGT Journal article addressing the problems for U.S. individual taxpayers under the international tax law changes made in the TCJA," said Harrison. "It was a pleasure working with the Bloomberg Tax editorial team to deliver the highest quality article."

Silverstein Award winner Jonathan Blattmachr has been the co-author of several Tax Management Portfolios on a range of topics in taxation and has been a frequent contributor to the Bloomberg Tax Estates, Gifts & Trusts Journal for many years. Jonathan has over 35 years of experience in trusts and estates law and has been recognized as one of the country's most creative trusts and estates lawyers. He writes and lectures extensively on estate and trust taxation and charitable giving and has authored or co-authored six books and over 500 articles on estate planning topics.

"I am greatly honored to receive the Leonard Silverstein award," said Blattmachr. "I had the privilege of working many times with Leonard on several matters and was honored to be his personal attorney for many years. He was one of the great practitioners in American tax."

"It is a privilege to honor such noteworthy tax professionals for their many contributions to the estates, gifts, and trusts practice area," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Our subscribers are fortunate to be able to leverage the insights, analysis, and practical perspectives from Ed, Bill, Ellen, and Jonathan, along with the hundreds of other practitioners across the globe who contribute timely and compelling analysis and insights to the Bloomberg Tax research platform."

Edward Beckwith is a Partner at BakerHostetler. He is nationally recognized for his skill and commitment as counsel to high net worth families and charities across the country and he serves as the national leader of BakerHostetler's Tax-Exempt Organizations and Charitable Giving practice. He advises families, family offices, and their professionals with respect to the tax-efficient accumulation, management, and distribution of their personal wealth.

William Culbertson is the Vice President of Strategy and Chief Legal Officer at The Recycling Partnership. His wide-ranging legal practice includes providing advice regarding organizational and operational issues, complex corporate matters, structuring and implementing joint ventures and new activities, planning for unrelated business income tax issues, addressing charitable contribution techniques and fundraising structures, and creating and implementing strategy for policies and procedures.

Ellen K. Harrison is Partner with McDermott Will & Emery and advises clients on a broad range of tax issues, including estate planning and administration, tax controversies, and income, gift, and estate tax planning for individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. She has significant experience drafting wills, trusts, powers of attorney, prenuptial arrangements, and buy-sell agreements, as well as a broad range of corporate documents and family partnership agreements.

