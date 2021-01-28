Bloomberg Tax Leadership Event Will Convene Tax Experts To Discuss Creative Solutions For Challenges Ahead

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced a virtual event, Inspirational Leadership: Creative Solutions for the Challenges Ahead, to be held February 4, 2021. The event brings together tax leaders to discuss how they have developed creative solutions to successfully lead their tax departments and how they overcame the challenges they faced in 2020. For additional information and registration, please visit http://onb-tax.com/k2fS50DhFtq.

The event begins with an interview with Sunita Lough, Deputy Commissioner for Services and Enforcement for the Internal Revenue Service, who will discuss anticipated regulatory updates as well as organizational changes under the Biden administration.

The next session, All-Star Corporate Tax Roundtable, features tax leaders who will share inspirational stories and creative solutions that might help others deal with the many challenges of our time. Panelists will discuss how the role of the tax department is changing within a business and how the wider discussions around social justice, diversity, and inclusion are influencing how tax departments work and operate today.

Additional topics include relief measures, nexus, automation, audits, quarter closing, and much more. Panelists include Aditi Banerjee, Vice President and Corporate Counsel - Tax, Prudential; Denise Bee, Head of Tax, Slack; Linda Evans, Director Global Tax Policy and Government Affairs, IBM Corporation; and Kumar Nandan, Vice President, Global Tax, PPG.

The event concludes with a keynote interview with Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, who will discuss the Committee's agenda for the year ahead and discuss current and anticipated legislative initiatives.

Panelists will join the audience in small breakout rooms in order to continue the discussion and dive deeper into topics addressed throughout the program. Attendees are invited to share their experiences with each other.

"This interactive, virtual event offers tax professionals the opportunity to learn from tax administrators, tax policy makers, and corporate tax leaders and share perspectives and best practices with featured speakers and fellow event attendees," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Attendees can expect robust discussion about lessons learned and creative solutions to address the big and small challenges corporate tax departments face today, including navigating continuing change due to Covid-19."

