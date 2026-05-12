Bloomberg Tax Names 2026 Federal Tax Authors of the Year

ARLINGTON, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced its Author Awards for Federal Tax, recognizing leading practitioners for their outstanding contributions to the Bloomberg Tax Management Portfolios.

"We are proud to recognize this year's award recipients for their exceptional contributions to Bloomberg Tax," said Evan Croen, head of Bloomberg Tax. "This group exemplifies the caliber of expertise behind Bloomberg Tax, where leading practitioners deliver the clarity, authority, and real-world guidance our customers depend on."

Stephanie Loomis-Price and Charity Moore of Perkins Coie were named Federal Tax Portfolio Authors of the Year for their work on Portfolio 817: Gross Estate. Their portfolio provides a foundational analysis of what is included in a decedent's gross estate, offering critical guidance for estate planning attorneys navigating complex tax and litigation risks. Drawing on their combined experience in estate, gift, and fiduciary litigation, Loomis-Price and Moore deliver practical insights and in-depth analysis of case law and emerging issues, helping practitioners avoid pitfalls in estate planning and administration.

Stephanie Loomis-Price is Firmwide Chair of the Tax Litigation & Controversy practice and the Private Client Services practice at Perkins Coie. She advises clients on a wide range of federal tax controversy and estate-related matters, including estate administration, transfer tax compliance, and succession planning. She has represented clients in numerous federal tax cases and counsels fiduciaries and families on minimizing risk and disputes.

Charity Moore is an associate at Perkins Coie focusing on private client and family office services. She counsels clients on fiduciary litigation and controversy matters, including will contests, trust disputes, and fiduciary claims, and brings a broad background in complex litigation and strategic advisory work.

Also recognized as Federal Tax Portfolio Authors of the Year were Castles R. Hollis of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Louis R. Richey, and John Phelan, for their work on Portfolio 393: Executive Compensation — Best Practices. Following significant regulatory changes impacting executive compensation, the authors led a major update to the portfolio, providing concise summaries of key principles and practical guidance. Their work integrates tax, securities, and business considerations, making it a valuable resource for practitioners addressing real-world compensation issues.

Castles R. Hollis is a partner and Practice Leader of the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, advising clients on a broad range of compensation and benefits matters.

Louis R. Richey is a retired Senior Vice President and attorney of Infosys McCamish Systems and a private consultant with more than 45 years of experience in executive compensation and employee benefits. He is a prolific author and frequent speaker on tax and financial planning topics.

John Phelan has over 30 years of actuarial experience specializing in executive benefits, insurance, and retirement planning, and has played a key role in developing executive benefit practices at major consulting firms.

The Federal Tax Contributing Author Award was presented to Monisha Santamaria, Natalie Tucker, and Jessica Theilken of KPMG for their insightful and timely contributions to the Bloomberg Tax Management Journal. Their work addresses complex and evolving areas of tax law, including partnership taxation, accounting methods, and the corporate alternative minimum tax, providing critical analysis for tax professionals navigating legislative and regulatory changes.

Monisha Santamaria is a Principal in the Passthroughs group for the KPMG Washington National Tax practice and a nationally recognized authority on partnership taxation and the corporate alternative minimum tax.

Natalie Tucker is a Partner in the Credits and Methods group at KPMG Washington National Tax, specializing in a wide array of domestic tax issues affecting businesses across industries.

Jessica Theilken is a Managing Director in KPMG's Methods group, advising on accounting methods, tax compliance, and consulting matters at both regional and national levels.

The full list of winners is available at https://aboutbtax.com/blHN.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help tax and accounting professionals navigate a complex global landscape. By combining practitioner-driven insights with intelligent, AI-powered tools, we provide the expertise you need to ensure compliance, streamline workflows, and drive strategic decision-making. Our integrated solutions simplify intricate calculations and adapt to changing regulations in real time, empowering your organization to mitigate risk, optimize tax strategies, and achieve measurable results with confidence and precision.

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For more information, visit bloombergtax.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax