Bloomberg Tax Showcases Industry-Leading AI-Powered Tools at TEI Midyear 2026

Bloomberg Tax experts will be featured speakers during the conference program. Ernst Hunter, Senior Analyst, will explore emerging developments as part of "Beyond Income Tax: The Latest in Gross Receipts Trends." Will Matthews, Product Management Director, will deliver the Closing Plenary session, "Tax GPT: Friend, Foe, Failure or Future?" to discuss the evolving role of generative AI in tax research, compliance, and strategy.

TEI Midyear attendees visiting the Bloomberg Tax booth can experience firsthand the suite of award-winning AI solutions that are transforming the industry, with features including:

Deep Thinking Mode: Allows users to ask clarifying follow-up questions, then develops and executes a research plan to provide complete answers to complex or multi-step questions.

AI Assistant in Compliance Tracker: AI Assistant answers questions related to compliance tracking workflow by summarizing and analyzing filings to save time and reduce risk.

AI Assistant Document-Based Analysis: Users can upload relevant documents to provide more complete conversational context to the Assistant for more intelligent workflows.

"Events like the TEI Midyear Conference are essential for understanding the real-world pressures tax professionals face every day," said Evan Croen, Head of Bloomberg Tax. "Our goal is to empower these professionals with the robust tools they need to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing tax landscape. We are committed to delivering solutions that not only solve immediate problems but also position tax departments for future success."

