Bloomberg Tax Recognizes Leading International Tax Authors

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today announced the recipients of its 2018 Author Awards for international tax, which were presented at the company's reception during the International Fiscal Association (IFA) Congress in Seoul, South Korea. Woo Taik Kim, Kim & Change, received the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in International Tax. Edouard Milhac and Annabelle Bailleul-Mirabaud of CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats, Irene Yong of Shearn Delamore & Co, and Josephine Peng of Lee and Li in Taiwan were recognized with awards for outstanding authorship.

Woo Taik Kim was this year's recipient of the Silverstein Award in recognition of his longstanding contributions to the field of international tax. The award is named in honor of Leonard L. Silverstein, the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios™ and a leading practitioner in the field of taxation for more than 50 years.

Edouard Milhac and Annabelle Beilleul-Mirabaud received the International Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award for their work on Tax Management Portfolio Business Operations in France. Irene Yong was recognized as the International Tax Contributor of the Year for her article "Malaysia's New MAP Guidelines—Potential Impact on Taxpayers" in the Tax Management Transfer Pricing Report. Josephine Peng was also recognized for her contribution for her authorship of the Bloomberg Tax Country Guide on Taiwan.

"Bloomberg Tax is very pleased to recognize Woo Taik, Edouard, Annabelle, Irene, and Josephine for their thought leadership in international tax," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President of Bloomberg Tax. "They are all accomplished tax practitioners and have made great contributions in practical perspectives and in-depth analysis for their respective jurisdictions. As the area of international taxation continues to become even more complex, our customers truly value the real-life insights delivered by these authors and Bloomberg Tax's global network of more than 1,100 leading practitioners."

Woo Taik Kim is a tax attorney/CPA in Kim & Chang's General Tax Consulting Practice Group in South Korea. He supervises and coordinates large projects involving cross-border transactions, structured loans, foreign investment, license arrangement, and long-term contracts. He also provides assistance to multinational enterprises on their business operations.

"It is truly an honor to receive the Leonard L. Silverstein award," said Kim. "My colleague, Robert Baskerville, and I began work putting together on our Tax Management Portfolio Business Operations in the Republic of Korea, thirty-five years ago. Our small contribution has grown over the years and has been used by multinational businesses, academia and governments. We are proud of being contributors to Bloomberg Tax."

Edouard Milhac, who accepted the award at the event, is a partner of CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats, practicing in the international tax group. He advises on mergers and acquisitions and cross-border restructuring, corporate finance projects and private equity fund structuring. He is acting for multinationals, partnerships, financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Annabelle Bailleul-Mirabaud is also a partner at the firm.

"Annabelle and I are truly honored and excited to receive Bloomberg Tax's Portfolio Author of the Year award for the tenth anniversary of our contribution," said Milhac. "Those ten years have seen many changes in the French tax legislation and an increasing influence of European law and OECD principles."

Irene Yong is a partner at Shearn Delamore & Co in Malaysia where she specializes in all aspects of tax and revenue law advisory, structuring, planning, audits, investigations, dispute resolution and litigation, goods and services tax, service tax, sales tax, transfer pricing, income tax, real property gains tax, indirect taxes, stamp duty, taxation of oil and gas companies, tax incentives, trusts, and asset protection and planning.

"I am grateful and truly honored to receive this award from Bloomberg Tax," said Yong. "It is a privilege to write for such a highly-regarded publisher that is at the forefront of tax research and analysis, and to work with their outstanding team. I look forward to contributing more articles and helping to make this ever-evolving and intriguingly complex subject more accessible."

Josephine Peng is a Senior Counselor at Lee and Li, Attorneys-at-Law where she leads the firm's Tax Practice Group, and specializes in all tax aspects of cross-border mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, financial products, securities transfers, and various other types of transactions which are complex and have a global dimension.

About Bloomberg Tax



Bloomberg Tax provides comprehensive global research, news and technology services enabling tax professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading tax practitioners in our renowned Tax Management Portfolios™ with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax technology solutions on our proprietary Advantage platform help practitioners simplify complex processes to better control risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit https://www.bna.com/tax/.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax

Related Links

https://www.bna.com/tax

