Bloomberg to Offer MSCI ESG Research Data on the Bloomberg Terminal

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that MSCI ESG Ratings by MSCI ESG Research LLC is now available via the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg Terminal users can access this MSCI data and use it alongside Bloomberg's broader functionality across the Terminal, complementing Bloomberg's existing ESG data sets.

With MSCI ESG Ratings, investors can measure a company's resilience to long-term, financially relevant ESG risks. By using a rules-based methodology to identify industry leaders and laggards, MSCI rates companies on a 'AAA to CCC' scale according to their exposure to ESG risks and how well they manage those risks relative to peers.

The addition of MSCI ESG data on the Bloomberg Terminal provides subscribers with a holistic view of company and issuer ESG performance in order to streamline their research and investment processes. Additionally, investors can supplement their current research processes by incorporating MSCI's ESG Ratings into their existing ecosystem of Bloomberg equity, fixed income and portfolio analysis tools.

"With the shifting regulatory landscape and the demand for long-term sustainable returns, investors need the full picture of ESG data available to make informed decisions," said Patricia Torres, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Bloomberg. "That is why Bloomberg is expanding our ESG data coverage to include third-party data from providers like MSCI. We want our clients to have transparent and quality data that gives them a comprehensive view into the ESG landscape."

"With over 40 years of experience in objectively measuring and modeling ESG performance, MSCI has been at the forefront of providing data, research and other tools to help enable ESG integration across the entire investment process," said Eric Moen, Head of ESG Products for MSCI ESG Research. "We are excited to offer comprehensive sophisticated environmental, social and governance analysis and access to ratings from 8,500 companies and more than 680,000 equity and fixed income securities globally through the Bloomberg Terminal to help investors gain the transparency they need to analyze and make better investment decisions."

Bloomberg provides a number of sustainable finance solutions, offering data-driven insights to help investors integrate ESG throughout the full investment process and standardize company-reported and third-party ESG data. These solutions include ESG news and research content, ESG indices, and analytics and research workflows built specifically for investors around ESG. Bloomberg recently launched its own ESG scores, an initial offering that includes Environmental and Social (ES) scores for 252 companies in the Oil & Gas sector, and Board Composition scores for more than 4,300 companies across multiple industries.

Subscribers to the Bloomberg Terminal can review Bloomberg's ESG Solutions at {BESG } and access Bloomberg's ESG data at {ESGD }. For more information, please visit this link.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg

Related Links

http://www.bloomberg.com

