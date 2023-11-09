Bloomberg Welcomes Intra-Firm Chatbots to IB

News provided by

Bloomberg

09 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Clients May Use Intra-Firm Chatbots to Drive Digital Transformation and Collaboration Workflows

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced a new Instant Bloomberg (IB) add-on service that supports clients' digital transformation initiatives. The IB Connect: Intra-Firm Chatbots offering enables Bloomberg Terminal users to add approved, proprietary chatbots to IB chat rooms in which all users are members of the same firm. Clients may invoke Intra-Firm Chatbots to automatically surface important information from their internal systems in IB to be shared with colleagues and facilitate in-house business intelligence discoverability.

IB Connect is a set of services that enable Bloomberg Terminal users to seamlessly integrate IB with their firms' in-house workflow tools, helping streamline collaboration with colleagues.

IB Connect: Intra-Firm Chatbots is a new IB Connect service that offers two-way integration between a client's applicable IB chat rooms and their internal systems. It uses natural language processing to bring structure and context to a client's unstructured IB data and makes that enriched information available to the client's Intra-Firm Chatbots. Each client may use the provided software development kit to build and customize their IB Connect: Intra-Firm Chatbots for their firm's unique tech stack and internal user workflow, in line with Bloomberg's API protocols.

Pieter van Gaal, Head of FM Strategic Engineering at ING, said: "ING's Financial Markets Front Office Strategic Engineering team is constantly working on ways to improve customer experience. People have come to expect instant access and we don't think their experience of financial markets should be any different. We've been working for some time now with chatbots and we've found the addition of Intra-Firm Chatbots in Instant Bloomberg to be a natural fit for what we're looking to do."

Philip Raciti, Head of Performing Credit and a Portfolio Manager at Bardin Hill Investment Partners, said: "Before Bloomberg welcomed Intra-Firm Chatbots, we had been searching for a way to access data from varying sources in a structure that could be utilized for deep analytics with the ability to expand functionality over time. We recognize Intra-Firm Chatbots as an important step to bridging the data gap as it provides a simple and high value-add tool that facilitates real-time data connectivity between Bloomberg and our internal systems. Bardin Hill's implementation of Intra-Firm Chatbots helps us directly access our largest information silo while driving process efficiencies."

Roger Birch, Head of Product: Communication and Collaboration Systems for IB at Bloomberg, said: "We continue to invest in innovations that enable our customers to further their digital transformation strategy and extract incremental value out of using IB. The IB Connect set of services – including Intra-Firm Chatbots – will help our clients create information hyperloops and gain fundamental efficiencies in their collaboration workflows."

Bloomberg currently supports two types of client chatbot capabilities via IB Connect: Q&A Intra-Firm Chatbots and Notification Intra-Firm Chatbots.

Q&A Intra-Firm Chatbots fetch actionable intelligence with two-way communication between IB Connect and the client's systems to answer chat queries directed to the Intra-Firm Chatbot. Users may inquire about a wide variety of data from their proprietary systems and these chatbots may then produce content (links, tables, visually enriched data) directly into the chatroom. These simple interactions with Q&A Intrafirm Chatbots help users and their teammates efficiently deliver information and add more value to their communication.

Notification Intra-Firm Chatbots deliver timely, proactive alerts and meaningful business intelligence without diverting attention from ongoing team communication when key events occur or when specific market conditions are met. This enables users to receive critical updates within the IB environment where they're already collaborating. For example, notifications could be sent with analytics, inventory or order status updates for pre-trade, at-execution and post-trade workflows.

About Instant Bloomberg (IB):
IB helps Bloomberg Terminal users connect with the financial markets and each other in real time to exchange ideas, share actionable information and optimize communication workflows in a secure environment. Bloomberg offers additional services that enable clients to seamlessly integrate IB with their firm's in-house applications, helping streamline collaboration with colleagues.

About Bloomberg Terminal:
For more than four decades, the Bloomberg Terminal has revolutionized the financial services industry by bringing transparency and innovation to the capital markets. Trusted by the world's most influential decision-makers, the Terminal provides real-time access to news, data, insights and trading tools that help our customers turn knowledge into action.  

About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg

Also from this source

Bloomberg and Databricks Collaborate to Deliver Data-Powered Insights

Bloomberg and Databricks Collaborate to Deliver Data-Powered Insights

Bloomberg today announced a strategic collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company, allowing mutual customers to seamlessly access...
Bloomberg Collaborates with Google Cloud to Accelerate Innovation in Data Management and Analytics

Bloomberg Collaborates with Google Cloud to Accelerate Innovation in Data Management and Analytics

Bloomberg today announced a new offering that enables customers of Google Cloud to accelerate their data strategies through the integration of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.