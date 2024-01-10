Bloomerang Acquires Qgiv to Deliver the Sector's First Giving Platform

Bloomerang

10 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Company expands its ability to deliver best-in-class fundraising solutions to help nonprofits attract more donors, deepen relationships, and improve fundraising outcomes

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor and volunteer relationship management platform for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced that they acquired Qgiv, a leading provider of fundraising technology solutions. This strategic acquisition accelerates Bloomerang's vision to build the giving platform of the future.

Nonprofits currently face a shifting donor landscape, dwindling donations, disconnected technologies, and increasingly limited resources–making it difficult to engage supporters and deliver better outcomes. The addition of Qgiv's best-in-class fundraising solution to Bloomerang's leading donor and volunteer relationship management platform will accelerate nonprofits' ability to raise more money and improve fundraising outcomes through stronger relationships with supporters.

"Both Qgiv and Bloomerang are top-rated solutions that lead the market in addressing some of the common challenges that nonprofits face today–raising funds, finding new donors, and cultivating existing donors," says Dennis Fois, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Bloomerang. "Together we can deliver an expanded solution that exceeds the needs of the nonprofit sector–intuitive, easy-to-use donor management, volunteer management, and deep fundraising capabilities–in a single place. By bringing together the best of fundraising and donor relationship management, we can help nonprofits maximize the full potential of their donor communities and ultimately raise more donations, time, and support."

"The integration between Qgiv and Bloomerang is wonderful," said Maggie Mestrich, Director of Business Development at Carmel Swim Club. "It eliminates duplicate tasks, makes our stewardship more seamless, and helps our organization work more efficiently."

Since 2020, fundraising software has seen a big shift in importance for nonprofits. Together, Bloomerang and Qgiv fill a need in the market to accelerate innovations in donor engagement and help nonprofits realize their full potential. The combined solution will provide numerous benefits for nonprofit organizations: 

  • Increase fundraising revenue: Uncover high-performing campaigns and strategies to maximize giving potential and improve fundraising outcomes through the unification of data, people, and tools in one place.
  • Enable deeper relationships: Automated constituent insights allow for personalized engagement and deeper relationship-building with supporters.
  • Employ dynamic fundraising: Automatically tap into supporters' strengths and passions in order to maximize their gifts–whether it's time, dollars, or talent.
  • Save administrative time: Automate repetitive tasks, spend less time on data entry, and access a wider range of solutions, more support, and additional educational resources.
  • Achieve better outcomes: Deepen supporter engagement to generate long-term giving relationships and more funds raised.

"For 15 years our focus at Qgiv has been providing best-in-class fundraising technology to help nonprofit teams raise more in support of their missions," says Todd Baylis, Qgiv CEO. "By adding Qgiv's end-to-end fundraising solution to Bloomerang's leading donor relationship management platform, we can help nonprofits raise more by supporting the entire donor journey. We recognize that our technologies, people, and skills complement each other, and we have a tremendous opportunity to build the sector's first and most efficient giving platform."

Bloomerang's long-standing integration with Qgiv is available today with plans for more enhancements in 2024 and builds on a continued phase of exciting growth for the company. In 2023, the company launched Bloomerang Volunteer following the acquisition of volunteer management software. The company also released several product updates and enhancements including a refreshed self-serve Donor Portal, dynamic segmentation with its Groups functionality, contactless payment options with Tap to Pay, and a variety of new reports and dashboard updates to support more than 16,000 nonprofit organizations.

Learn more about Bloomerang's integration with Qgiv.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor and volunteer relationship management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their supporter relationships, and grow their donor and volunteer bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com.

About Qgiv

Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 20,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with other nonprofit tools to provide a personalized giving experience for donors.

SOURCE Bloomerang

