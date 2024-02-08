Bloomerang Secures Strategic Investment from Leading Private Equity Firm Warburg Pincus to Accelerate Delivery of First Giving Platform

Private equity firm joins existing investor, JMI Equity, who invested in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the industry's leading donor, volunteer, and fundraising management software platform for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced that it received an investment from Warburg Pincus , a leading global growth investor. The funding – combined with JMI Equity's investment in 2020 and the company's recent acquisition of Qgiv – will drive ongoing growth and success to help Bloomerang deliver the sector's first fully-integrated giving platform.

Bloomerang's latest moves and product innovations address many of the common challenges that nonprofits face today–finding new donors, growing existing relationships, and fundraising. By providing intuitive, easy-to-use donor management, volunteer management, and deep fundraising capabilities–in a single place–nonprofits will be able to maximize the full potential of their donor communities and ultimately raise more funding. This strategic investment from Warburg Pincus is focused on continuing company growth, innovations in the nonprofit sector, and ultimately helping nonprofits deliver their mission.

"Warburg Pincus is known for making investments in market leaders," says Dennis Fois, Bloomerang's chief executive officer. "Year-over-year, Bloomerang customers raised 25% more on GivingTuesday 2023 than in 2022, whereas the broader sector remained flat. Our goal is to deliver a single giving platform that gives nonprofits the ability to increase donors, donations, volunteers, and support. This investment will help accelerate our mission to build a world inspired by giving."

"Bloomerang has long been the clear market leader in donor and volunteer management software. The company's powerful yet easy-to-use platform is highly effective in helping customers improve donor retention and increase supporter engagement," says Sam Lipsick, managing director at Warburg Pincus. "We're excited to support Bloomerang and Qgiv coming together, to offer an even better fully-integrated experience for customers across the nonprofit community," added Andrew Park, managing director at Warburg Pincus."

This investment comes on the heels of Bloomerang's recent acquisition of Qgiv, a leading provider of fundraising technology solutions, as well as the earlier acquisition of InitLive, a leading provider of volunteer management software. The company now serves 23,000 nonprofit customers, processes $1 billion in donations for nonprofits, and has plans to continue to hire staff and add new resources to help nonprofits succeed.

"Since partnering with Bloomerang in 2020, we've supported the company's substantial growth–across customers, revenues, and employees–and we know that there is even more room to expand," said Larry Contrella, general partner at JMI Equity and Bloomerang board member. "With Bloomerang's commitment to intentional growth, helping nonprofits succeed, fostering a company culture passionate about nonprofits, and delivering product enhancements that raise the bar, we're confident that the company will further strengthen its leadership position in nonprofit technology."

Andrew Park, Sam Lipsick, and Peter Kimmey from Warburg Pincus join JMI on the Bloomerang board. Since an initial investment from JMI Equity in 2020, Bloomerang has more than tripled the business in revenue, employees, and nonprofits served.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor, volunteer, and fundraising management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their supporter relationships, and grow their donor and volunteer bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. For over three decades, JMI has partnered with exceptional founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams at high-growth software companies to provide flexible capital, industry expertise, and operational support to build businesses of enduring value. To date, JMI has invested in over 180 software businesses in North America and Europe and completed over 115 exits. Today, the Firm's portfolio of industry-leading cloud software companies represents $8 billion in combined revenue, $65 billion in aggregate enterprise value, and over 34,000 jobs. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $83 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 260 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Since its founding in 1966, Warburg Pincus has invested more than $116 billion in over 1,000 companies globally across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com .

