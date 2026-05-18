Bloomerang Brings Predictive Donor Intelligence to the Giving Platform

A new partnership with Dataro adds predictive donor modeling and AI-powered prospect research directly inside Bloomerang — helping nonprofit teams act on clarity, not guesswork.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofits aren't short on donor data—they're short on clarity about where to act. Bloomerang, the intelligent Giving Platform trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits, today announced a strategic partnership with Dataro at GiveCon 2026, Bloomerang's annual flagship conference. The integration brings predictive donor modeling and AI-powered prospect research inside the platform, available beginning July 2026.

The integration brings two capabilities inside Bloomerang: predictive signals on every donor record that surfaces who needs attention, and on-demand AI prospect research that compiles a donor's giving history, affinity signals, and recommended next steps — without leaving the Bloomerang Giving Platform.

"Fundraising teams aren't short on effort. They're short on clarity. With Dataro built into the platform, every donor record carries a recommendation, and every Monday morning starts with a plan instead of a question. This isn't a feature we're adding to Bloomerang. It's the direction the platform is going," said Dennis Fois, Chief Executive Officer at Bloomerang.

The partnership is the first of several intelligence-native integrations Bloomerang plans to bring to the Giving Platform. Through the Dataro integration with Bloomerang, donor records will show fundraisers:

Which donors are at risk of lapsing this month — and when to reach out

Which donors are ready to give right now, with a suggested ask

Which one-time donors are strong candidates to become monthly supporters

Which donors are ready to increase their giving to mid-level

Which donors are ready to give at a major gift level

For major gift preparation and deeper donor research, the integration also includes AI-powered prospect reports—compiled on demand inside Bloomerang, with no separate tool or manual research required. Customer data stays customer data: Dataro's predictive models run on anonymized signals across millions of donors, never on individual donor records that leave the platform.

As donor demographics shift and competition for charitable dollars intensifies, nonprofit fundraising teams face growing pressure to do more with less. Bloomerang customers already outperform sector averages—recording average one-time gifts of $166, 37% larger than the industry norm. That is the advantage Dataro's predictive models are built to compound: surfacing the best next action at the right moment so teams spend less time digging through data and more time building relationships that fuel their missions.

"We chose Bloomerang because their company is built around a belief we share: that nonprofits deserve tools that work as hard as they do. Dataro brings the predictive layer; Bloomerang brings the relationships. Together, we're turning donor data into the clearest possible answer to the question every fundraiser asks every morning: who do I call today?" said Tim Paris, Chief Executive Officer at Dataro.

Bloomerang customers do not need a separate Dataro login or manual data export to access these capabilities within their existing workflows. To learn more or to explore adding these capabilities, visit https://bloomerang.com/integrations/dataro/.

ABOUT DATARO

Dataro is a fundraising intelligence platform built for charities. They help fundraising and data teams use their own donor data to make smarter decisions across appeals, recurring giving, major giving, and legacy, so they can raise more money with less manual work. Dataro is designed to fit alongside existing CRMs, with a privacy-first approach that supports secure, responsible use of AI in fundraising. Learn more at dataro.io

ABOUT BLOOMERANG

Bloomerang is the intelligent Giving Platform built for purpose, trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits to raise more funds, retain more supporters, and create lasting change. By unifying fundraising, CRM, and volunteer management in one easy-to-use platform, Bloomerang gives organizations a complete view of every supporter and the tools to build stronger relationships. Backed by expert support and a team passionate about nonprofit success, Bloomerang is more than software—it's a growth partner for missions that matter. Learn more at bloomerang.com.

SOURCE Bloomerang