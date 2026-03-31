Bloomerang Launches Penny, the First AI Fundraising Strategist Built on Proven Nonprofit Growth Strategies

Trained on thousands of real consulting engagements, Penny delivers strategies grounded in what actually works—not generic AI advice

INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the leading platform for fundraising, donor, and volunteer management, today announced the launch of Penny, the first AI fundraising strategist built from thousands of real nonprofit consulting engagements and now available in beta to all customers within the Bloomerang Giving Platform. Unlike generic AI tools trained on broad, mixed-quality data, Penny is grounded in proven fundraising strategies that have delivered measurable results—translating what actually works into clear, actionable guidance so organizations can raise more.

Developed through deep collaboration between Bloomerang's nonprofit experts and engineering team, Penny combines expert strategy, real-time donor data, and built-in guardrails to ensure recommendations are accurate, transparent, and designed to drive results. By operating directly within the Bloomerang Giving Platform, Penny analyzes each organization's full donor history—giving, engagement, and campaign performance—to deliver strategies that are specific, relevant, and immediately actionable.

"For the first time, every nonprofit can benefit from the proven playbooks and methodology we've developed through years of hands-on consulting with thousands of organizations," said Dennis Fois, Chief Executive Officer at Bloomerang. "We've seen teams achieve up to 47% cumulative revenue growth and donor retention rates two-and-half times the industry average by focusing on the right actions. Penny brings that expertise into the Giving Platform, giving every organization a trusted partner to help them decide what matters and act with confidence."

Early adopters are already seeing results. The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields used Penny during a time-sensitive campaign to unlock a $1 million matching gift. With limited staff and a tight deadline, the organization used Penny to identify high-potential donors and guide outreach—ultimately raising $2.25 million and exceeding its goal.

"We live in a world where there's no shortage of data, but for a small nonprofit, that can quickly become overwhelming," said Tyler Bradshaw, Executive Director of The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. "Penny helped us focus on what actually mattered—who we should be talking to, why, and how to approach them. Instead of guessing, we were able to be precise. That made a huge difference in helping us reach our goal under a tight deadline."

Penny enables nonprofits to:

Ask questions using natural language: Fundraisers can ask questions such as "Can you prepare fundraising data for me to share in an upcoming board meeting?" or "Who gave last year but not this year?" and receive answers grounded in their donor data.

Fundraisers can ask questions such as "Can you prepare fundraising data for me to share in an upcoming board meeting?" or "Who gave last year but not this year?" and receive answers grounded in their donor data. Surface donor insights: Penny highlights opportunities and risks in real time, including lapsed-donor alerts or donors who may be ready for an upgrade.

Penny highlights opportunities and risks in real time, including lapsed-donor alerts or donors who may be ready for an upgrade. Follow guided strategies : When Penny identifies an opportunity, such as opportunities to raise more by segmenting communications, she provides step-by-step guidance shaped by Bloomerang's nonprofit expertise.

: When Penny identifies an opportunity, such as opportunities to raise more by segmenting communications, she provides step-by-step guidance shaped by Bloomerang's nonprofit expertise. Use smart automation : Penny supports donor segmentation, first-draft content creation, and workflow processing.

: Penny supports donor segmentation, first-draft content creation, and workflow processing. Take direct action: Fundraisers can launch campaigns, assign follow-ups, or create donor segments directly within the Bloomerang Giving Platform.

"Nonprofits thrive when they can clearly understand their supporters and engage them in meaningful ways," said Tommy Vacek, Chief Technology Officer at Bloomerang. "Penny brings an organization's unique donor data into focus by connecting insights with practical guidance. Fundraisers can ask direct questions about donor activity and receive recommendations informed by Bloomerang's nonprofit expertise, making it easier to plan personalized outreach and deepen relationships with donors."

About Bloomerang - Bloomerang is the Giving Platform built for purpose, trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits to raise more funds, retain more supporters, and create lasting change. By unifying fundraising, CRM, and volunteer management in one easy-to-use platform, Bloomerang gives organizations a complete view of every supporter and the tools to build stronger relationships. Backed by expert support and a team passionate about nonprofit success, Bloomerang is more than software—it's a growth partner for missions that matter. Learn more at bloomerang.com.

SOURCE Bloomerang