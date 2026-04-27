Bloomerang Debuts Conversational Reporting on the Intelligent Giving Platform--Any Team Member, Any Question, an Answer in Seconds

New capability turns plain-language questions into ready-to-use reports in seconds—removing the need for query-building, filter expertise, or waiting on a specialist to pull the data.

INDIANAPOLIS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the intelligent Giving Platform trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits, today announced the launch of Conversational Reporting, a new capability that lets any nonprofit team member describe the report they need in plain language and receive a fully configured, ready-to-use report in seconds. Conversational reporting is available in Alpha beginning today, with general availability planned for this summer.

"Our goal is to make intelligence the default. Not an add-on," said Dennis Fois, Chief Executive Officer at Bloomerang. "Conversational reporting is a real step toward that. The development director who used to spend Tuesday mornings pulling reports can now spend them calling donors. That's the shift. The platform stops being a system of record. It starts doing the work alongside the team."

Conversational reporting removes the technical barrier that has long kept nonprofit data out of reach for anyone who didn't build the query. Any user can type a request—"show me donors who gave last year but not this year"—and get back a fully configured report, immediately. The capability extends data access across the full team, from development directors prepping for board meetings to program managers tracking volunteer hours by region, without filters, training or a specialist on standby.

The capability enables nonprofit teams to:

Ask in plain language: Describe what you need—"lapsed donors over $500," "volunteer hours by region last quarter," "new donors acquired through peer-to-peer"—and Bloomerang builds the report in seconds. No filters, no queries, no training required.

Describe what you need—"lapsed donors over $500," "volunteer hours by region last quarter," "new donors acquired through peer-to-peer"—and Bloomerang builds the report in seconds. No filters, no queries, no training required. Refine with follow-ups: Adjust any report on the fly. Narrow the date range, swap a segment, or layer in a new condition simply by asking.

Adjust any report on the fly. Narrow the date range, swap a segment, or layer in a new condition simply by asking. Schedule and share: Turn one-off requests into recurring reports delivered automatically to your inbox—or your team's.

Turn one-off requests into recurring reports delivered automatically to your inbox—or your team's. Move straight to action: Convert any report into a targeted outreach list with one click, so the insight doesn't stop at the screen.

"Reporting has been one of the biggest technical barriers in nonprofit software. Too many clicks, too much training, and too often a single staff member is the only one who can build the query the team needs," said Tommy Vacek, Chief Technology Officer at Bloomerang. "We built conversational reporting so the report you describe is the report you get back. You don't have to wonder if the filters are right or if you're missing something. You ask, you get the answer, you act."

Conversational reporting is the latest capability in Bloomerang's intelligent Giving Platform, which also includes Penny, the strategic fundraising partner launched earlier this year, alongside a growing set of AI-powered tools across fundraising, CRM, and volunteer management. The platform surfaces insight, explains the reasoning, and drafts what's next at every layer of nonprofit operations—while keeping the team in charge of every decision. Nonprofits spend less time on administration and more time on the relationships that fuel their missions.

About Bloomerang

Bloomerang is the intelligent Giving Platform built for purpose, trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits to raise more funds, retain more supporters, and create lasting change. By unifying fundraising, CRM, and volunteer management in one easy-to-use platform, Bloomerang gives organizations a complete view of every supporter and the tools to build stronger relationships. Backed by expert support and a team passionate about nonprofit success, Bloomerang is more than software—it's a growth partner for missions that matter. Learn more at bloomerang.com.

SOURCE Bloomerang