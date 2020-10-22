Bloomingdale's Inspires Shoppers to "Give Happy" This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announced the start of holiday season with its reinvented holiday campaign, "Give Happy", which embodies positivity and togetherness at the close of a challenging year. Bloomingdale's will make the holidays brighter and easier for customers this year through its distinct curated gift shops with the best in fashion, beauty, home, and more, as well as convenient new options that allow customers to shop however and wherever they want. The reimagined campaign will come to life through an exclusive Virtual Holiday Benefit, innovative activations, digital experiences, all-new services, and holiday window displays. The Bloomingdale's Virtual Holiday Benefit, a reimagining of the traditional holiday unveiling, will showcase uplifting performances from singer and songwriter Andra Day, and American Ballet Theatre dancers Misty Copeland, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, and Gabe Stone Shayer, all hosted by comedian and actor Ali Wentworth.

"Bloomingdale's has completely reimagined our approach to the holiday season following the events of this year, from our gift curation to how our customers shop and receive their gifts. Bloomingdale's has always been a destination for fun and entertainment, but now more than ever, we wanted our holiday campaign to embody that spirit," said Tony Spring, CEO, Bloomingdale's. "We know our customers may not be celebrating in the same ways they have in the past, so Bloomingdale's is providing the perfect gifts and experiences to inspire customers to give happy to their loved ones, wherever they may be."

VIRTUAL HOLIDAY BENEFIT GIVES HAPPY AND GIVES BACK FROM HOME

In the spirit of togetherness, Bloomingdale's will invite customers to join in the holiday celebrations from home for its innovative new Virtual Holiday Benefit supporting the Child Mind Institute, on November 23 at 7 p.m. EST. The festivities will be hosted by comedian and actor Ali Wentworth from Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship, and will feature a celebratory performance from singer and songwriter Andra Day. Guests who tune in will also enjoy a performance from American Ballet Theatre dancers Misty Copeland, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, and Gabe Stone Shayer. This special event brings the magic of the holidays at Bloomingdale's to customers' homes nationwide for the first time, through immersive and interactive production blending performance and innovative animation effects.

The Virtual Holiday Benefit will support the Child Mind Institute and its mission to transform the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders, marking the 11th year Bloomingdale's has partnered with the non-profit organization. To participate in this one-of-a-kind event, in the weeks ahead of the show, customers will register and make a donation to receive special access.

The opportunity to give back goes further from November 1 – December 31, when customers will have the opportunity to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar, with the difference being donated directly to the Child Mind Institute. Shoppers on Bloomingdales.com will also be able to make a donation to the organization at checkout. Bloomingdale's is proud to have supported the Child Mind Institute for over a decade, and its work in supporting children is important now more than ever.

GIVING YOUR WAY: IN STORES, ONLINE, CURBSIDE, AND SAME DAY

Bloomingdale's has evolved the shopping experience this holiday, providing new options and services to better serve customers both in-store and online. Bloomingdale's is meeting its customers at their comfort level by providing a variety of options to shop: in store, Bloomingdales.com, buy online for in-store pickup or contactless curbside pickup, appointments with stylists and personal shoppers, and new this year – delivery through DoorDash. Just in time for holiday gifting, Bloomingdale's is now offering same-day and next-day delivery through DoorDash at all stores nationwide, even in the week leading up to Christmas.

GIVE HAPPY FROM STOCKING STUFFERS TO LUXURY TREATS

This holiday season, Bloomingdale's offers a one-of-a-kind gift assortment that fits any lifestyle and spans the best brands in fashion, beauty, home, jewelry, kids and more. Customers will also find the best in luxury gifts from handbags to skincare, so they can pick the perfect elevated indulgence for their discerning loved ones. Whether it is designer accessories, home comforts, beauty finds, or fun stocking stuffers, shoppers will find gifts for everyone in their lives, both in-store and on Bloomingdales.com.

This year, Bloomingdale's has created the new "Give Happy" holiday shop, where guests can find expertly curated gifts for everyone on their list and at every price point, including Cooking and Entertaining, At-Home Relaxation, and Activities, Fun and Games. The shop will open on Bloomingdales.com on October 25 and in stores in November, where shoppers will discover fun finds including: Georg Jensen candle holders ($139), a Coravin three wine preservation system ($200), exclusive Eberjey pajamas ($139), Hyperice massage device ($349), Kyoma instructional yoga mat ($75), a Luckies of London phone movie projector ($39), PRINTWORKS puzzles ($28) and more. The shop will also feature a stocking stuffer bar with under $100 giftable items like Dior's lip glow travel set ($54), Acqua Di Parma votive candle set ($95), Mario Badescu mini mist set ($20), KeySmart CleanTray UV Sterilization case ($99), and Jonathan Simkhai Standard metallic face masks ($40).

Bloomingdale's will also launch its holiday iteration of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's, exclusive to Bloomingdale's 59th Street and Bloomingdales.com, the latest in its rotating pop-up series curated by expert tastemakers. The Holiday Carousel pop-up, with guest curators to be revealed soon, will guide guests through new brands and unique, luxury finds sourced from around the globe, from brands like Mansur Gavriel, Herno, Baccarat, La Mer and more – making it the perfect source for finding a distinct gift for loved ones.

THE BLOOMINGDALE'S EXPERIENCE: ONLINE, IN-STORE, OUTDOOR, AND MORE

Bloomingdale's is providing endless entertainment for customers throughout the holiday season, whether they visit Bloomingdale's stores in person or online. New this year, customers can access one-of-a-kind experiences with Bloomingdale's On Screen, the retailer's virtual events platform that will offer special holiday events throughout the season. Upcoming virtual events give customers access to top designers, cooking classes, elevated DIY classes, and fashion presentations.

Customers who visit Bloomingdale's stores will be delighted throughout the season with in-store and outdoor activations, including its iconic holiday windows. This year, Bloomingdale's will draw inspiration from its holiday campaign to create its "Give Happy" windows on Lexington Avenue, embodying the spirit of positivity and optimism. The renowned window displays will be unveiled on Monday, November 23, following the Virtual Holiday Benefit.

Customers who visit the Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship and select stores nationwide beginning in November will experience free socially distanced in-store and outdoor activations that bring the holidays to life. Activations include: a Ralph's coffee cart, "Happy Hour" at the Daikanyama to-go window featuring drink specials and surprise treats with purchase from November 21 – December 12, custom gift wrap station that feature customer's faces, and a Barefoot Dreams outdoor palm tree lot that brings a tropical escape to New York.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 35 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com.

SOURCE Bloomingdale's

Related Links

http://www.bloomingdales.com

