Bloomingdale's announces a holiday partnership with Universal Pictures' new cinematic event, Wicked; with immersive activations, exclusive products including an AQUA collaboration, and their annual 59th Street window unveiling.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's announces its Wicked Good Holiday campaign in partnership with Universal Pictures' spectacular new cinematic event, Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz. This collaboration will bring the magic of the holidays to life with a Wicked Good Holiday pop-up. Shoppers can expect an exclusive AQUA collection, an array of products for gifting, immersive in-store experiences, a takeover of the iconic "brown bag", and an enchanting 59th Street window unveiling.

BLOOMINGDALE'S LAUNCHES A WICKED GOOD HOLIDAY

Launching online November 5 and in-store November 7, the Wicked Good Holiday shop, will showcase a thoughtfully curated selection of this season's finest gifts, inspired by the gravity-defying world of Wicked and its vibrant palette of pink, green, and metallic hues. The carousel space will transport shoppers to Emerald City—with more than 100 exclusive products and 150 participating brands including Béis, Mattel, Voluspa, Stoney Clover Lane, Flamingo Estate, Sydney Evan, La Mer, Furbish, and Jonathan Adler—bringing the best gifts in home, beauty, ready-to-wear, and more, including those licensed and inspired by Wicked merchandise.

This partnership features Bloomingdale's biggest and most bewitching AQUA collaboration ever, created with inspiration by Wicked's Oscar-nominated costume designer, Paul Tazewell. The collection will consist of 70+ items inspired by the film's beloved main characters, Glinda and Elphaba, spanning across women's and kids' apparel and accessories, as well as giftable items with popular phrases from Wicked in the film's iconic pink and green palette.

In addition to products with a Wicked twist, Bloomingdale's has put together the season's finest gifts for everyone on your list, with picks from the best of home and beauty, to RTW and accessories for him and her, and kids favorites; ranging from luxury items and exclusive products to holiday best-sellers and stocking stuffers. Shoppers can also find the perfect styles to go from the holiday parties to a vacation in the snow or the sand.

To kick off the celebration, on November 13 Bloomingdale's will unveil its iconic holiday window display along Lexington Avenue at the 59th Street flagship. The night of festive celebrations will be hosted by star of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo and will feature performances from multiple Broadway stars, including Tony winner Lea Salonga, six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess. Guests will also enjoy a dance presentation by the film's choreographer and three-time Emmy nominee Christopher Scott, and an 8-piece orchestra playing instrumental medleys from the film's soundtrack. The unveiling will be followed by an in-store celebration filled with additional performances, dazzling animations, immersive pop-up shops, branded vendor carts, and more, including an exclusive first look at this season's Santaland.

"Bloomingdale's comes alive during the holiday season, and this year, we're more excited than ever for what's in store," shared Frank Berman, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer. "The magic of Wicked will shine through every aspect of the holiday campaign, from our iconic reimagined Santaland, to our lineup of exclusive gifts and products, and our highly anticipated window display. We're excited to continue to bring joy and wonder into the season for our shoppers."

The 59th Street flagship locations will be transformed into a must-visit destination for the holidays, taking shoppers into the magical world of Oz through an array of immersive gift shops inspired by Wicked's wondrous film sets from the land of Oz, exclusive brand pop-ups, and more:

Santa's Wicked Good Holiday: Opening the night of the window unveiling, Nov 13 , everyone's favorite stop to see Santa will be Oz-ified into an enchanted forest with a pink and green twist and fitted out with a yellow brick road and a magic station where visitors can grab wand shaped lollipops and Wicked -themed bracelets.





Opening the night of the window unveiling, , everyone's favorite stop to see Santa will be Oz-ified into an enchanted forest with a pink and green twist and fitted out with a yellow brick road and a magic station where visitors can grab wand shaped lollipops and -themed bracelets. AQUA Mirrors & Aura Readers: Shoppers can find all their favorite pieces from the Wicked -inspired AQUA collection while immersed in Glinda and Elphaba's dorm room, then snap a photo in one of the AQUA Mirrors. On November 13 and December 7 , customers can also have their aura read to see if their characteristics are "pink" or "green."





Shoppers can find all their favorite pieces from the -inspired AQUA collection while immersed in Glinda and Elphaba's dorm room, then snap a photo in one of the AQUA Mirrors. On and , customers can also have their aura read to see if their characteristics are "pink" or "green." Assouline Library Pop-Up: The publisher will bring the most beautiful places in the world to 59th Street and your coffee table with this library pop-up and specialty activations.





The publisher will bring the most beautiful places in the world to 59th Street and your coffee table with this library pop-up and specialty activations. Speakeasy Poetry Lounge: Studio59 will be transformed into a speakeasy with a specialty holiday cocktail menu and personalized poems for shoppers, including passed champagne as a gift with purchase every Saturday throughout the holidays.





Studio59 will be transformed into a speakeasy with a specialty holiday cocktail menu and personalized poems for shoppers, including passed champagne as a gift with purchase every Saturday throughout the holidays. Brand Pop-up & Customization Carts: Customers can experience exciting activations from some of our favorite brands. On 11/13, highlights include Kendra Scott macarons, Marc Jacobs cookies, Swarovski crystal lollipops, aura readings, and live fashion illustrations. The festivities return on 12/7, featuring Guest In Residence monogramming, a Jimmy Choo hot cocoa bar, custom embroidery from Eberjey, and more.

Store locations across the country will showcase carefully curated selection of gifts and products through festive initiatives, and Wicked Good holiday celebrations:

Holiday Beauty Events: A series of events will be held at Bloomingdale's beauty departments around the country, celebrating the holiday campaign, with a fragrance fair on November 9-10 , and December 7-8 ; and a Give, Get, Glam event on December 14 .





A series of events will be held at beauty departments around the country, celebrating the holiday campaign, with a fragrance fair on , and ; and a Give, Get, Glam event on . B The Change: Bloomingdale's will continue to "b the change" this holiday season, with the annual limited edition holiday bear. In celebration of the Wicked film, Bloomingdales will have two Oz-ified bears inspired by the main characters, Glinda and Elphaba. $5 from the purchase price of each bear through 12/31 will benefit Bloomingdale's long-standing partner, The Child Mind Institute.





will continue to "b the change" this holiday season, with the annual limited edition holiday bear. In celebration of the Wicked film, Bloomingdales will have two Oz-ified bears inspired by the main characters, Glinda and Elphaba. from the purchase price of each bear through 12/31 will benefit long-standing partner, The Child Mind Institute. Wicked Good Holiday Celebrations: Bloomingdale's invites customers to a holiday shopping event on Saturday, December 7 , from 1-4pm at all store locations.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M ), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 21 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and four Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

About b the change

As a company with a 150-year legacy, Bloomingdale's launched b the change as an actionable program designed to build a more equitable and sustainable future for its colleagues, customers, and community. Through its three pillars, b sustainable, b inclusive, and b the future, Bloomingdale's will continue to support philanthropic causes through campaigns, grants, fundraisers, volunteer opportunities and more. Partners include The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Tutu Project, Child Mind Institute, DonorsChoose, No Kid Hungry, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund, and more. For more information on b the change, visit https://www.bloomingdales.com/c/b-the-change/

About Universal Pictures' Wicked

Wicked stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba , a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege and ambition who has yet to discover her true heart. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 22.

