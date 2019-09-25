Blue Blaze Financial Advisors Joins Robertson Stephens

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") has partnered with Blue Blaze Financial Advisors, a New Jersey-based registered investment advisor managing approximately $200 million in assets. Blue Blaze Co-Founders Frank Corrado, CPA, CFP® and his son Frankie Corrado, CFP® will join Robertson Stephens as Managing Directors and Principals, establishing a new office for the firm in Holmdel, N.J.

Blue Blaze was formed in 2014 to deliver a holistic approach to financial planning. The Blue Blaze team collectively has more than 30 years of experience working with clients on financial planning as well as investment and tax management. Joining Frank and Frankie Corrado at Robertson Stephens will be their Blue Blaze colleague Kevin Talty, CFP®, EA.

"Blue Blaze prides itself on building its reputation on trust and transparency. Frank and Frankie's passion for holistic financial planning strengthens Robertson Stephens' commitment to building solutions tailored to our clients' individual life goals," said Stuart Katz, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management. "We are excited about the growth opportunities for Robertson Stephens, as this growth strengthens our ability to service clients in the Northeast beyond our existing New York office."

The addition of the Blue Blaze team increases Robertson Stephens' assets under management to more than $1 billion. Robertson Stephens now has 25 employees across four office locations in San Francisco, New York, New Jersey, and Sun Valley, Idaho.

"We believe that in Robertson Stephens, we have found the right partner to enhance our capabilities and make a greater impact in the financial planning space," said Frank Corrado, CPA, CFP®, Co-Founder of Blue Blaze Financial Advisors, and now Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management. "We share the same values and passion for serving people as fiduciaries, and we are very excited to continue our professional journey with Robertson Stephens."

Robertson Stephens maintains strategic relationships with leading service providers in the industry, including Fidelity Custody & Clearing Solutions, which will continue to act as the primary custodian for the Blue Blaze team's client investment assets.

"It's great to see that Frank and Frankie recognize the importance of financial planning and how that encompasses their clients' entire financial journey, which mirrors Fidelity's Advice Value Stack," said David Canter, Head of the RIA Segment for Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions. "Congratulations, and we look forward to working with them and the rest of the Robertson Stephens team as they continue to grow and explore new opportunities."

Robertson Stephens is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco, New York, Sun Valley, and New Jersey that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com

