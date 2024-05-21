BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE AND ABEL “THE WEEKND” TESFAYE RELEASE THE BUNA TETU COLLECTION INSPIRED BY ETHIOPIA’S TRADITIONAL COFFEE CEREMONY

"The Ethiopian tradition of Buna Tetu is synonymous with home for me and has greatly deepened my appreciation for Ethiopian coffee," said Tesfaye. "The coffee ceremony was a significant piece of our culture my mother would share with our guests, and I remember coming home to the smell of coffee roasting and the chatter of family. Sharing this piece of our culture is very special for my mother and me."

Ethiopia's Buna Tetu coffee ceremony served as inspiration for the creation of Buna Tetu Blend. Steeped in tradition, the Buna Tetu ceremony is a cornerstone of Ethiopian culture and serves as a time for family and friends to come together and connect with one another. The ceremony involves meticulous steps of roasting, grinding, and pouring coffee, each undertaken with utmost care, symbolizing honor and hospitality. Accompanied by traditional snacks and incense, it's a rich celebration of Ethiopia's heritage. Coffee is not just a beverage during this sacred time, it's a symbol of connection and community.

Created with Abel and his mother, Samra, Buna Tetu Blend is a bold, chocolatey roast with hints of fruit that echo the flavors of the ceremony. Each sip encapsulates the essence of the ceremony and offers an invitation into the family traditions Samra shared with Abel. Whether enjoyed black or with milk and sugar, hot or iced, its exceptional qualities shine.

Samra Origins

"I'm excited about Samra Origins highlighting coffee and its role in Ethiopian culture," said Tesfaye. "This product line with Blue Bottle is special because it brings in the passionate coffee community around Ethiopian customs while maintaining the premium standards Ethiopia is known for."

Samra Origins, the brand and product line by Blue Bottle and Abel, serves as a platform to share coffees that celebrate Ethiopia's esteemed coffee heritage. Ethiopian coffee is renowned for its vibrant and expressive flavors, each cup representing a journey back to the very origin of coffee itself. Widely considered the birthplace of coffee, Ethiopia is home to several distinct coffee-growing regions, each known for their unique coffee profiles, and the country is home to some of the most experienced coffee growers, contributing to its esteemed reputation in the global coffee industry. Through Samra Origins, Blue Bottle and Abel invite coffee drinkers to discover the remarkable flavors of Ethiopian coffee and experience the country's rich coffee heritage and traditions.

Buna Tetu Blend Product Availability

Buna Tetu Blend is available in two formats: Whole Bean ($22 per 10oz bag) and Craft Instant Coffee ($29 per 15-serving jar). Shipping is available across the United States and all Canadian provinces and territories (excluding Quebec). For full details on Samra Origins and to sign up to be among the first to be notified about upcoming product drops, please visit www.samraorigins.com . Follow along on Instagram via @samraorigins .

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002 with a simple yet revolutionary idea: to serve delicious coffee, roasted fresh and brewed to order, sourced from the finest coffee farms. Today, Blue Bottle is a global network of cafes in the US and Asia. We are the leader in specialty coffee, driven by our obsession for quality and our commitment to environmental health. Our belief is simple and our goal unchanged: to connect the world to delicious coffee, because delicious coffee makes life more beautiful. Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

About The Weeknd

Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd is one of the most compelling artists of the 21st century. He is one of the most listened to artists in the world on Spotify (109M+ monthly listeners) and is a top 10 artist of all time for RIAA singles. His 2020 album After Hours is the #1 most streamed R&B album of all time (followed by his 2016 album Starboy at #2), and his 80's nostalgic track "Blinding Lights" was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker's 1960 hit "The Twist."

