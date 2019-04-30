Blue Bottle Coffee Opens First Korean Cafe In Seoul

"Every time we visit Korea, we are deeply honored by the enthusiasm and love for our brand," said Blue Bottle Coffee CEO Bryan Meehan. "Our Instagram account has more followers in Seoul than any other city in the world. Korean guests have traveled thousands of miles to meet us in the U.S. and Japan. Finally, we are bringing Blue Bottle to our loyal Korean guests."

The industrial red brick building that Blue Bottle Korea will call home is located in the Seongsu neighborhood, often referred to as the "Brooklyn" of Seoul. The space, designed by Jo Nagasaka of Schemata Architects, displays Blue Bottle's signature emphasis on natural light and warm minimalism. Featuring an open atrium with glass separating the first and second floors, the building offers a transparent view from street level into Blue Bottle's roastery. Guests will descend a staircase into the intimate below-ground cafe, where classic walnut chairs and tables provide a comfortable resting place. Seongsu is situated next to the idyllic Seoul Forest, an urban green space frequented by families of all generations.

Blue Bottle sees huge potential for growth in the Korean coffee market, which is quickly emerging as an international destination for specialty coffee. Koreans consume over 25 billion cups of coffee per year, and over half of the world's Q-graders—coffee specialists licensed to purchase premium green coffee beans—live in South Korea. With more than 18,000 coffee shops in Seoul alone, the company enters a highly competitive atmosphere. Blue Bottle Korea plans to differentiate itself with its rigorous attention to quality and sustainable practices, bringing expressive blends and rare single origins sourced through direct trade to the county.

In addition to a selection of blend and single origin drip coffees, iced coffees, and espresso drinks, Blue Bottle Korea will offer pastries exclusively created for the company by local patissier, Maison M.O. Custom Blue Bottle merchandise will be available for purchase, including a Glass Kinto Mug and a new Blue Bottle Tote with a design that celebrates Seoul.

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002. A self-declared coffee lunatic, James hand-roasted beans in a 183 square-foot potting shed and then delivered them to friends from his Peugeot wagon. Seventeen years later, Blue Bottle is now a network of cafes in ten cities in the United States, Japan, and Korea. Delightfully, the company continues to grow, but remains united by the simple purpose of connecting the world to delicious coffee. Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter , or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

SOURCE Blue Bottle Coffee

