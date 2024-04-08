Blue Compass RV Continues Expansion with Airstream of San Diego

10th Airstream Store for Blue Compass RV

Exclusive Airstream Dealership

8 th California Dealership

Strengthens Blue Compass Position as #1 Airstream Dealer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV announced today continued expansion with the addition of a new flagship Airstream location in the San Diego market. The new exclusive Airstream store is in San Marcos, California on a beautiful dealership campus next to Blue Compass RV San Marcos. This is the 10th Airstream location for Blue Compass RV, and the 8th Blue Compass RV dealership in California.

"We are excited to expand further in the San Diego market with the addition of a new Airstream location," Jon Ferrando, Founder, CEO and President of Blue Compass RV stated. "This will be an exclusive Airstream store in one of the best Airstream markets in the country. We look forward to welcoming Airstream customers in San Diego to our new location, which is our 10th Airstream location. Airstream is an iconic brand with customers that expect and deserve the high level of customer service that we provide them. We are honored to represent the brand."

Blue Compass RV has been the #1 Airstream dealer in the world for four years in a row. Blue Compass adds to their strong Airstream business making San Diego their 10th Airstream location. The ten Airstream locations of Blue Compass RV are at the following stores: Airstream of San Diego, Airstream of Tampa, Airstream of Austin, Airstream of South Carolina, Blue Compass Greensboro, Blue Compass Orlando, Blue Compass Des Moines, Blue Compass Gainesville, Blue Compass Jacksonville, and Blue Compass Albany.

Blue Compass currently holds the prestigious Five Rivet status for customer service in seven Airstream locations.

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States over the past five years, with over 100 locations in 33 states. Our stores across America offer an incredible selection of new and used RVs, including the best lineup of premium new brands. Our mission is to provide an exceptional sales, service, and RV ownership experience for our customers, and with over 1,000 service bays across the country, we're able to service our customers wherever their travels may take them.

Named the #1 Airstream dealer in the world for four consecutive years, Blue Compass RV's flagship Motor Home Specialist store has been the leading motorhome dealer in the U.S. for 11 consecutive years, and seven Airstream stores have achieved the prestigious "Five Rivet" status.

Led by Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President Jon Ferrando, Blue Compass has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2018, for which it was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, as well as South Florida Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies list for three consecutive years. Prior to launching Blue Compass RV, Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue.

