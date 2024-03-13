Blue Compass RV Partners Up with Love's Offering Exclusive Discounts for RVers

Love's provides RV-friendly amenities at more than 640 locations in 42 states, making service easily accessible for RV Complete users wherever their journey takes them. In addition to access to RV parking, fuel and convenience items like fresh food and drinks at all Love's locations, RVers also have access to Love's network of RV hookups for overnight stays at more than 50 locations across the country. Users can utilize a scannable barcode on the Love's Connect app to access the discounts, streamlining the payment process to get customers back on the road.

Current, exclusive discounts for RV Complete users at Love's include:

$0.13 off each gallon of gasoline

$0.20 off each gallon of auto-diesel

$0.50 off each gallon of propane

50% Off at Dump Stations

"When we launched RV Complete, we were proud to offer our customers a tool to make enjoying the RV experience that much easier for both RV enthusiasts and first-time buyers alike. From 24/7 365 remote roadside assistance to a range of benefits serving RV-ers, we are always looking to expand the value to our customers," said Jon Ferrando, Founder, CEO and President of Blue Compass RV. "Partnering with Love's allows us to offer our customers an elevated RV experience, while cutting costs on refueling and servicing your unit."

"Collaborating with Blue Compass RV for this bundle of discounts allows us to continue to connect customers to RV amenities at Love's like never before," said Ashley Gockstetter, vice president of customer experience for Love's. "We look forward to supporting Blue Compass customers by easing their access to the fuel and amenities needed to hit the road for their next adventure."

To learn more about this partnership, please visit: https://www.bluecompassrv.com/ or download the RV Complete app here .

About Blue Compass RV

Blue Compass RV Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States over the past five years, with over 100 locations in 33 states. Our stores across America offer an incredible selection of new and used RVs, including the best lineup of premium new brands. Our mission is to provide an exceptional sales, service, and RV ownership experience for our customers, and with over 1,000 service bays across the country, we're able to service our customers wherever their travels may take them.

Blue Compass locations have been recognized for customer service, sales and experience including being named the #1 Airstream dealer in the world for four consecutive years, seven Airstream stores achieving the prestigious "Five Rivet" status, and Blue Compass RV's flagship Motor Home Specialist store has been the leading motorhome dealer in the U.S. for 11 consecutive years.

Led by Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President Jon Ferrando, Blue Compass has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2018, for which it was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, as well as South Florida Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies list for three consecutive years. Prior to launching Blue Compass RV, Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue.

About Love's

Love's has been fueling customers' journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 641 locations in 42 states. Love's continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love's serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company's award-winning culture. To find out more about Love's, follow us on social or apply for a job, click here.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Compass RV