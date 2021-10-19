Blue Cross adds more enhanced benefits to popular Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans and offers plans with $0 monthly premiums

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2022, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) has added more enhanced benefits to its popular PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans—providing older adults with a suite of health benefits and plans starting with premiums as low as $0 per month.

"We know older adults in Massachusetts want a Medicare plan they can trust and that provides highly coordinated care management dedicated to their individual needs," said Blue Cross Vice President of Medicare Product Eddie Walker. "As the health plan with the most Medicare beneficiaries across Massachusetts,ii we continue to offer current and prospective members more benefits for their dollar while providing them with an unparalleled local service experience."

Blue Cross' popular Medicare Advantage plans may now include:

* New* $0 copays for primary care visits

for primary care visits * New* $0 copay for hundreds of prescription drugs

for hundreds of prescription drugs * New* $150 toward over-the-counter health care purchases

* New* Enhanced dental coverage

* New* Enhanced fitness and weight loss reimbursement that now includes fitness equipment and virtual classes

that now includes fitness equipment and virtual classes $0 copay for routine dental visits

for routine dental visits $0 copay for routine vision exams

for routine vision exams $0 copay for routine hearing exams

for routine hearing exams Allowance for eyewear

Hearing aid benefit

Telehealth visits, allowing members to see their doctor from the comfort of home

allowing members to see their doctor from the comfort of home Meal delivery for up to eight weeks after hospitalization or outpatient surgery

Individuals with Medicare can choose the best Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan for their health care needs during the Oct. 15 - Dec. 7, 2021, annual enrollment period (enrollment is effective Jan. 1, 2022.) A Blue Cross Medex or dental plan can be selected any time of the year.

Blue Cross' $0 premium Medicare PPO Blue SaverRx and $0 premium Medicare HMO Blue SaverRx Medicare Advantage plans provide additional benefits that Medicare doesn't generally cover, such as dental, hearing and vision coverage, an over-the-counter drug benefit, as well as a fitness and weight loss reimbursement benefit up to $400 per calendar year. Blue Cross' PPO plan provides seniors access to both in- and out-of-network providers with no referrals required.

Blue Cross plans are consistently highly rated, with Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans and Blue MedicareRx Prescription Drug Plan all receiving an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for CY2022 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. i

To learn more about Blue Cross' broad suite of Medicare coverage options and a list of covered medications, and to find the plan that's right for you:

Visit www.bluecrossma.com/medicare to compare plans

Call Blue Cross' award-winning sales call center iii at 1-800-678-2265 (TTY: 711), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time , seven days a week, Oct. 1 through March 31. From April 1 through Sept. 30, you can call 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Medicare beneficiaries also can contact:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. TTY users call 1-877-486-2048.

Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone (SHINE), 1-800-243-4636 TTY users call 1-800-439-2370.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is an HMO and PPO Plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts depends on contract renewal.

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc., Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont are the legal entities which have contracted as a joint enterprise with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and are the risk-bearing entities for Blue MedicareRx (PDP) plans. The joint enterprise is a Medicare-approved Part D Sponsor. Enrollment in Blue MedicareRx (PDP) depends on contract renewal.

This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. Limitations, copayments and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change on Jan. 1 of each year. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

i Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

ii Represents Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplemental Individual and Group plan membership based on data from CMS ( www.cms.gov ) and Massachusetts DOI ( www.mass.gov ).

iii SQM Call Center World Class FCR Certification (Retail Sales and Retention) Award for 2020. SQM is not affiliated with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts or CMS, nor is the award given or endorsed by Medicare.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts complies with applicable federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-200-4255 (TTY: 711).

ATENÇÃO: Se fala português, encontram-se disponíveis serviços linguísticos, grátis. Ligue para. 1-800-200-4255 (TTY: 711).

