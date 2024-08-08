KRISTA BOWERS JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS

Previously, Krista served as general manager of the Medicare and Federal Employee Program at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, developing successful strategies for both segments, including achieving the health plan's first overall 4-Star Rating in the 2024 Medicare Advantage Star Ratings.

Krista also brings deep experience in leadership roles at a range of not-for-profit and for-profit health plans and provider organizations. She served as senior vice president, strategy, for Optum Advisory Services; general manager, senior markets, at Blue Shield of California; senior vice president of Regal Medical Group, the largest independent physician group in Southern California; and as chief operating officer of BDC Advisors, a Miami-based health care consultancy whose clients included Partners Healthcare, now known as Mass General Brigham.

"I am honored to lead Blue Cross' Medicare function at such a critical juncture," said Bowers. "Medicare is a key growth area for the company, and I'm confident in our abilities to further enhance our offerings and ensure long-term success."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston.

