KRISTA BOWERS JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS

News provided by

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Aug 08, 2024, 08:00 ET

Experienced health care leader brings successful track record building government programs and driving membership growth

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krista Bowers has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") as senior vice president of government programs, responsible for leading the health plan's Medicare business segment.

"Krista brings a track record of success in Medicare alongside a unique breadth of leadership experiences from around the country," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "She is a mission-driven leader with a history of bringing people together to drive change and deliver results. We are thrilled to have her join our team."

Previously, Krista served as general manager of the Medicare and Federal Employee Program at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, developing successful strategies for both segments, including achieving the health plan's first overall 4-Star Rating in the 2024 Medicare Advantage Star Ratings.

Krista also brings deep experience in leadership roles at a range of not-for-profit and for-profit health plans and provider organizations. She served as senior vice president, strategy, for Optum Advisory Services; general manager, senior markets, at Blue Shield of California; senior vice president of Regal Medical Group, the largest independent physician group in Southern California; and as chief operating officer of BDC Advisors, a Miami-based health care consultancy whose clients included Partners Healthcare, now known as Mass General Brigham.

"I am honored to lead Blue Cross' Medicare function at such a critical juncture," said Bowers. "Medicare is a key growth area for the company, and I'm confident in our abilities to further enhance our offerings and ensure long-term success."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on FacebookTwitterYouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Also from this source

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS SPONSORS FREE BLUEBIKES DAY PASSES ON "MINDFUL MONDAYS" DURING NATIONAL WELLNESS MONTH

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS SPONSORS FREE BLUEBIKES DAY PASSES ON "MINDFUL MONDAYS" DURING NATIONAL WELLNESS MONTH

In recognition of National Wellness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is launching its fourth annual "Mindful Mondays"...
BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS PUBLISHES INAUGURAL IMPACT REPORT

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS PUBLISHES INAUGURAL IMPACT REPORT

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today released its first impact report, detailing how the company is pursuing its mission—to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics