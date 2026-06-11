Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma Launches Edge Plans Powered by Easify[SM]

The Next Generation of Guided Health Coverage

TULSA, Okla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma today announced the launch of Edge health plans, a new category of guided health coverage designed to help lower total cost of care and improve health outcomes without reducing benefits. The plans also aim to ease administrative demands for employers while supporting long-term workforce health and financial stability.

Designed with the flexibility of a broad preferred provider organization (PPO) network and a copay-only benefit structure, Edge plans make it easier for employees to understand and anticipate out-of-pocket costs. Integrated digital tools guide employees to personalized support, while educational resources help them better understand and use their benefits.

"Edge plans bring a more connected, transparent approach that empowers members and helps employers reduce costs," said Stephania Grober, BCBSOK President. "Through simplified benefits, personalized guidance, and rewards for high-value care, we're helping shape a better future for everyone."

This new generation of guided health coverage provides employers with a more proactive approach to managing total medical costs while maintaining access to quality care. Edge plans are designed to improve cost efficiency without relying on narrow provider networks or reduced benefits. The plans also offer flexibility to meet the needs of a wide range of organizations and are structured to help reduce administrative complexity.

Easify Edge plans will be available January 1, 2027.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma

For more than 85 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma has been committed to meeting the health care financing needs of Oklahomans. As the state's oldest and largest private health insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma provides health care benefit plans for more than 810,000 Oklahomans. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Easify is a proprietary health plan design by Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma