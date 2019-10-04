Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Sanitas Medical Center Unveil New Medical Center to Advance Primary and Value-Based Care

Earlier this year, Sanitas and BCBSTX announced a collaboration to open the medical centers to serve as one-stop shops for BCBSTX members by delivering primary care, urgent care, lab and diagnostic imaging services, care coordination, and wellness and disease management programs in one place.

"To address the gaps and fragmentation in care that create barriers to good health, our goal with this collaboration is to provide value-based primary care to increase the opportunities for coordinated, high-quality health outcomes for our members," said Dr. Dan McCoy, president of BCBSTX. "Primary care physicians are the cornerstone of optimal health care outcomes. They, in combination with their team of other healthcare professionals, help members and their families deal with the majority of their healthcare needs, navigate the healthcare system and coordinate care with the right specialists when care is needed outside a primary care setting."

"The idea is to make flexible and affordable healthcare options more accessible for our members and their families. We are optimistic that this collaboration will help advance value-based care, and in the process, have an impact on the cost of care for our members."

The centers will reflect the culture and diversity of Dallas and Houston with bilingual doctors and staff providing all clinical services, while BCBSTX customer service representatives will also be on the premises to help members coordinate non-clinical aspects of their care such as answering questions in English and Spanish about enrollment, Medicare and other questions related to health insurance. The medical centers will service BCBSTX card holders and accept self-pay patients and seniors with traditional Medicare coverage.

"We're excited to collaborate with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas to bring our high-value, patient-centered care to Texas," said Sergio Martinez, Global CEO, Keralty Group, the parent company of Sanitas USA. "We believe patients will appreciate the convenience our centers provide through expanded services, extended hours including weekends and mobile access to our doctors."

Dr. Adriana Higuera, Regional Medical Director for Sanitas, added: "Patients of all ages can expect friendly doctors and care teams who will spend extra time with them to meet their healthcare needs. Our emphasis on preventive care, wellness and chronic disease management programs and community engagement will help our patients stay healthy and have peace of mind."

While most of the medical centers will open in the coming weeks, the official opening is January 1, 2020. As the centers open in the coming weeks, BCBSTX members and patients are welcome to visit locations near their homes for enrollment and community awareness events. Most locations will be open 365 days a year, but every location will have extended weekday and weekend hours for the convenience of members.

Centers in the Dallas region are:

Richardson – 350 S Plano Rd., 75081

– 350 S Plano Rd., 75081 Irving – 3917 W Airport Fwy, 75062

Las Colinas – 6500 N MacArthur Blvd., 75039

Mesquite – 2021 N Town East Blvd., Suite 500, 75150

In the Houston region the Center locations are:

Katy – 2610 N Mason Rd., 77449

Meyerland – 10101 S Post Oak Rd., 77096

Willowbrook – 12302 Jones Rd., 77070

Southbelt – 12823 Gulf Fwy., 77034

Spring – 18532 Kuykendahl Rd., 77379

Briarforest – 12586 Westheimer Rd., 77077

