Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas launches Blue ImpactSM grant program

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) today is announcing a new $2.93 million major grant program as part of a refreshed community investment strategy focused on social determinants of health (SDOH). The new Blue ImpactSM grants and other BCBSTX community investments will more directly target the social and economic factors that play a role in health and wellness.

Applications for Blue ImpactSM grants are open now at https://www.bcbstx.com/company-info/community-involvement/apply-for-funding.

"For decades, we have worked in close collaboration with local community organizations and partners, leveraging their knowledge, experience and talents on a local level to help support healthier communities," said Sheena Payne, director of BCBSTX community investments. "We're continuing to build on that model and refining how we believe we can make a difference. It's estimated that more than 50% of poor health outcomes are driven by SDOH factors, and we're aligning our investments in areas where data shows we can make an impact."

The Blue ImpactSM grant program replaces BCBSTX's Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® grants and better reflects BCBSTX's advanced focus on supporting optimal health outcomes for more Texans. Grants are just one of the ways BCBSTX supports local communities ─ the company's community investments also include microgrants and sponsorships, as well as in-kind donations, employee volunteerism and disaster relief.

Moving forward, all of BCBSTX's community investments will align under five areas of focus to better support the company's mission to expand access to care. Watch here to learn more.

The new focus areas are:

Economic Opportunity and Stability: Addressing issues such as poverty, removing barriers to employment, providing good jobs and upskilling.

Nutrition: Supporting efforts to decrease hunger and increase access to nutritional food.

Neighborhood and Built Environment: Focusing on affordable healthy housing, access to transportation and access to physical activity.

Locally Defined Health Solutions: Addressing hyperlocal health and human service needs.

Optimal Health Outcomes: Helping close gaps in care, specifically around six priority areas: immunizations; diabetes care; cardiovascular care; behavioral health; early detection cancer screening; and maternal & infant health.

"We're proud of all we have accomplished already, and the name of our new grant program reflects our focus on outcomes and making an impact," Payne said. "With targeted grants, we're supporting innovative approaches in Texas to address the maternal and infant health crisis, as well as helping add community health workers in rural and isolated areas to bridge gaps where there are provider shortages."

To learn more about how BCBSTX is making a difference, check out the 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

"As the state's largest provider of health benefits, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is deeply dedicated to contributing to the well-being of the communities where we live, work and play," said Jim Springfield, BCBSTX president.

To apply for a 2023-24 Blue Impact grant, Submit a 'Letter of Intent' before 5 p.m. March 3. After review, organizations selected to apply will be notified about next steps.

