Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Launches Unity℠ Health Hub to Simplify Digital Health

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas today announced the Unity℠ Health Hub, powered by Solera Health, a unified digital platform that matches members to more than 20 curated digital health solutions in one easy-to-navigate experience.

Designed to help manage the significant number of digital health solutions available, the Unity platform delivers a high-performing virtual network with seamless contracting, streamlined administration, proactive member engagement, and clear performance insights.

"Our customers want digital experiences that are simple, relevant, and effective," said Jim Springfield, Plan President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. "The Unity Health Hub brings our digital health solutions together in one connected, intuitive experience, delivering the right support at the right moment."

Integrated directly into Blue Access for Members™, the Unity Health Hub will link to customer service and condition management resources to provide members with a coordinated experience. Members can access the platform online and via mobile and are matched to clinically appropriate programs tailored to their goals—from managing chronic conditions to navigating pregnancy or improving overall wellness.

The Unity Health Hub will be available to BCBSTX members beginning January 1, 2027.

About BCBSTX

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 550 hospitals to serve nearly eight million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

*Unity and all associated digital and in-person health programs and services are powered by Solera Health, Inc. Contracted by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas to deliver a select collection of lifestyle programs, tools, and apps.

