Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Launches Edge Plans Powered by Easify℠

The Next Generation of Guided Health Coverage

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas today announced the launch of Edge health plans, a new category of guided health coverage designed to help lower total cost of care and improve health outcomes without reducing benefits. The plans also aim to ease administrative demands for employers while supporting long-term workforce health and financial stability.

Designed with the flexibility of a broad preferred provider organization (PPO) network and a copay-only benefit structure, Edge plans make it easier for employees to understand and anticipate out-of-pocket costs. Integrated digital tools guide employees to personalized support, while educational resources help them better understand and use their benefits.

"Edge plans will support members in making informed choices and help employers manage rising health care costs," said BCBSTX President, Jim Springfield. "Through simplified benefits, guided decision-making, and incentives that encourage high-value care, we are working to improve both the member experience and health outcomes."

This new generation of guided health coverage provides employers with a more proactive approach to managing total medical costs while maintaining access to quality care. Edge plans are designed to improve cost efficiency without relying on narrow provider networks or reduced benefits. The plans also offer flexibility to meet the needs of a wide range of organizations and are structured to help reduce administrative complexity.

Easify Edge plans will be available January 1, 2027.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 550 hospitals to serve nearly eight million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Easify is a proprietary health plan design by Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas