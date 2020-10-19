Blue Cross announces enhanced benefits for popular Medicare Advantage $0 Premium PPO and $0 Premium HMO plans for 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2021, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is offering a range of highly rated Medicare options to fit every budget, including a $0 premium PPO Medicare Advantage plan, a $0 premium HMO Medicare Advantage plan and several other plans with premiums less than $100 per month, while also enhancing several benefits for these popular plans.

"We are grateful that more Medicare beneficiaries have entrusted us to be their Medicare plan than any other health plan in Massachusetts ii," said ­­­­­Blue Cross Vice President of Medicare Product Eddie Walker. "Now more than ever, we know seniors are looking for greater value from their Medicare plan. That's why this year, we're excited to offer a suite of affordable Medicare options that feature more enhanced benefits and even greater value."

The insurer's popular Medicare Advantage plans now include:

Lower copays for primary care visits

for primary care visits $0 copay for routine dental visits

for routine dental visits $0 copay for routine vision exams

for routine vision exams $0 copay for routine hearing exams

for routine hearing exams Increased allowance for eyewear

Enhanced hearing aid benefit

Telehealth visits, allowing members to see their doctor from the comfort of home

allowing members to see their doctor from the comfort of home Meal delivery for up to eight weeks after hospitalization

Individuals with Medicare can choose the best Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan for their health care needs during the Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2020, annual enrollment period—enrollment is effective Jan. 1, 2021. A Blue Cross Medex or dental plan can be selected any time of the year.

Blue Cross' $0 premium Medicare PPO Blue SaverRx and $0 premium Medicare HMO Blue SaverRx Medicare Advantage plans provide additional benefits that Medicare doesn't generally cover, such as routine dental, hearing and vision coverage, as well as a fitness and weight loss reimbursement benefit up to $400 per calendar year. Both PPO and HMO plans also include Part D prescription drug coverage and are good options for those who prefer coordinated care through their primary care physician. Blue Cross' PPO plan provides seniors access to both in-network and out-of-network providers with no referral requirements.

Blue Cross plans are highly rated once again, with Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans and Blue MedicareRx Prescription Drug Plan all receiving an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for CY2021 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. i

To learn more about Blue Cross' broad suite of Medicare coverage options and a list of covered medications, and to find the plan that's right for you:

Visit www.bluecrossma.com/medicare to compare our plans.

to compare our plans. Call Blue Cross' award-winning sales call center iii at 1-800-678-2265 (TTY: 711), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time , seven days a week, Oct. 1 through March 31 . From April 1 through Sept. 30 , you can call 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Eastern time , Monday through Friday.

Medicare beneficiaries also can contact:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. TTY users call 1-877-486-2048.

Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone (SHINE), 1-800-243-4636.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is an HMO and PPO Plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts depends on contract renewal.

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc., Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont are the legal entities which have contracted as a joint enterprise with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and are the risk-bearing entities for Blue MedicareRx (PDP) plans. The joint enterprise is a Medicare-approved Part D Sponsor. Enrollment in Blue MedicareRx (PDP) depends on contract renewal.

This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. Limitations, copayments and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change on Jan. 1 of each year. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

i Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

ii Represents Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplemental Individual and Group plan membership based on data from CMS ( www.cms.gov ) and Massachusetts DOI ( www.mass.gov ).

iii SQM Contact Center World Class CX Certification (Retail Sales and Retention) Award for 2018. SQM is not affiliated with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts or CMS, nor is the award given or endorsed by Medicare.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts complies with applicable federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-200-4255 (TTY: 711).

ATENÇÃO: Se fala português, encontram-se disponíveis serviços linguísticos, grátis. Ligue para. 1-800-200-4255 (TTY: 711).

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (www.bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

