BLUE CROSS ANNOUNCES NEW FLEX CARD LOADED WITH ADDITIONAL SAVINGS THAT LETS MEMBERS CHOOSE THE BENEFITS THAT ARE RIGHT FOR THEM

Medicare beneficiaries have until Dec. 7 to choose one of Blue Cross' affordable Medicare Advantage plans

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2024, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) has added even more enhanced benefits to its popular PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans, adding flexibility that makes it easier for members to choose the benefits that are right for them.

Within its suite of plans starting with premiums as low as $0 per month, Blue Cross has a new Flex Card debit card loaded with up to $2,160 in savings for over-the-counter expenses; fitness and weight-loss programs; dental, vision and hearing copays; and rewards for healthy activities like annual wellness visits. It also expanded the types of fitness classes to include pool-only facilities, as well as fitness equipment and virtual classes.

Blue Cross also announced the addition of more primary care providers to its Medicare network, offering members convenient and timely access to primary care. New providers include On Belay Health Solutions and VillageMD, which offer in-person and virtual care, as well as Firefly Health and Carbon Health, which offer virtual-first care.

"We are proud to offer older adults in Massachusetts affordable Medicare options that meet their individual needs from a plan they can trust," said Mary Hsieh, head of government programs at Blue Cross. "As the health plan that insures the most Medicare beneficiaries in Massachusettsi and has deep roots in the community, we offer enhanced and flexible benefits in areas that matter most to older adults, coupled with an unparalleled local service experience."

Blue Cross' popular Medicare Advantage plans may include:

* New * Flex Card debit card loaded with up to $2,160 in additional savings , including up to $1,000 for over-the-counter expenses ( $250 every quarter); up to $500 for fitness and weight loss programs; up to $600 for dental, vision and hearing expenses; and $60 in rewards for healthy activities like annual wellness visits.

, including up to for over-the-counter expenses ( every quarter); up to for fitness and weight loss programs; up to for dental, vision and hearing expenses; and in rewards for healthy activities like annual wellness visits. $1,000 per year in dental coverage for services such as exams, fillings and crowns

for services such as exams, fillings and crowns $0 copay for primary care visits, annual wellness and physical exams, and routine dental, vision and hearing visits

for primary care visits, annual wellness and physical exams, and routine dental, vision and hearing visits $0 copay for labs

for labs $0 medical and prescription deductibles

$0 copay for hundreds of prescription drugs

for hundreds of prescription drugs $35 monthly copay for insulin

Complimentary access to Learn to Live , which provides online, self-directed, coach-supported programs focused on helping people overcome mild to moderate anxiety, depression and insomnia

, which provides online, self-directed, coach-supported programs focused on helping people overcome mild to moderate anxiety, depression and insomnia Allowance for eyewear

Hearing aid benefit

Expanded coverage for telehealth visits for physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, allowing members to see clinicians from the comfort of home

for physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, allowing members to see clinicians from the comfort of home Meal delivery for up to eight weeks after hospitalization or outpatient surgery

for up to eight weeks after hospitalization or outpatient surgery 24/7 Nurse Line

Access to a team of registered nurses, specialized health coaches, nutritionists and more

of registered nurses, specialized health coaches, nutritionists and more In-home assessment and care through a partnership with Signify Health

Individuals with Medicare can choose the best Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan for their health care needs during the Oct. 15 - Dec. 7, 2023, annual enrollment period (enrollment is effective Jan. 1, 2024). A Blue Cross Medex or dental plan can be selected any time of the year.

Blue Cross' $0 premium Medicare PPO Blue SaverRx (PPO) and $0 premium Medicare HMO Blue SaverRx (HMO) Medicare Advantage plans provide additional benefits that Medicare doesn't generally cover, such as dental, hearing and vision coverage, an over-the-counter drug benefit, as well as a fitness and weight loss reimbursement benefit up to $500 per calendar year. Blue Cross' Medicare PPO plan provides seniors access to both in- and out-of-network providers with no referrals required.

To learn more about Blue Cross' broad suite of Medicare coverage options and a list of covered medications, and to find the plan that's right for you:

Visit www.bluecrossma.com/medicare to compare plans

Call Blue Cross' award-winning sales call center ii at 1-800-678-2265 (TTY: 711), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, seven days a week, Oct. 1 through March 31. From April 1 through Sept. 30, you can call 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Medicare beneficiaries also can contact:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. TTY users call 1-877-486-2048.

Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone (SHINE), 1-800-243-4636. TTY users call 1-800-439-2370.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is an HMO and PPO Plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts depends on contract renewal.

This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. Limitations, copayments and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change on Jan. 1 of each year. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

i Represents Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplemental Individual and Group plan membership based on data from CMS (www.cms.gov) and Massachusetts DOI (www.mass.gov).

ii SQM Call Center World Class FCR Certification (Retail Sales and Retention) Award for 2022. SQM is not affiliated with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts or CMS, nor is the award given or endorsed by Medicare.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts complies with applicable federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-200-4255 (TTY: 711).

ATENÇÃO: Se fala português, encontram-se disponíveis serviços linguísticos, grátis. Ligue para. 1-800-200-4255 (TTY: 711).

