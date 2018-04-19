Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Farm Express Expand Mobile Produce Program to Provide Greater Access to Healthy Foods

BCBSAZ has supported the Farm Express mobile produce market (formerly known as Fresh Express) since it launched in 2014. The minibus is the second vehicle from Farm Express, increasing the delivery area and extending into neighborhoods without grocery stores or other healthy food sources. The minibus, once a standard passenger bus, has been retrofitted with shelves and a check-out stand to store fresh fruits and vegetables, which are sold to residents in the Central Phoenix, Sunnyslope, and North Phoenix areas at a very low cost.

"We wanted to help Farm Express grow and serve more individuals and families," said BCBSAZ President and CEO Pam Kehaly. "Through our Nourishing Arizona program, we are tackling food insecurity and teaching people how diet impacts health. Farm Express shares in this mission, and introduces the opportunity for more Arizonans to get fresh food on a regular basis."

Farm Express is celebrating its fourth anniversary and a new name, which aligns more closely with the organization's focus on increasing access to Arizona-grown fruits and vegetables. Through this program, Farm Express makes visits to schools, senior centers, apartment complexes, health clinics, and other gathering places throughout Phoenix and Tempe. Over the past four years, Farm Express has sold close to 220,000 items and made more than 1,000 stops. In addition to providing access to healthy foods, the program distributes cookbooks, nutrition pamphlets, and healthy eating guides so consumers know how to prepare these fresh foods and incorporate them into their meal planning.

"BCBSAZ's support helps us reach more people and provide them with high-quality produce," said Alisa Lyons, CEO of the Discovery Triangle Development Corporation. "We're grateful for their commitment to helping solve this important community issue."

About Discovery Triangle Development Corporation

The Discovery Triangle Development Corporation deploys its expertise in redevelopment, public financing, and incentives, as well as its market knowledge to help projects succeed in the Discovery Triangle. The Discovery Triangle, with its central location, easy access to transportation, including Sky Harbor International Airport, existing infrastructure, and proximity to a diverse workforce, has become one of the region's most dynamic economic growth centers.

Farm Express mobile markets operate with one simple goal in mind: to increase access to high-quality, affordable produce in neighborhoods with limited access to healthy food. We proudly serve individuals and families of all backgrounds at schools, senior centers, health clinics, community centers, housing complexes, and many other community locations throughout the Phoenix and Tempe regions.

For more information, visit our website at www.discoverytriangle.org/farmexpress.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to nearly 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs nearly 1,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is moving health forward. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

