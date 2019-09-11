Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona And Fitness Icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld Present $100,000 Fitness Center To Brunson-Lee Elementary School

"The Get Fit. Don't Quit! fitness center represents so much more than physical fitness," said Jake. "It's a space where students can foster new passions and form healthy habits that they'll carry into adulthood."

BCBSAZ announced the grand winning prize earlier this year as part of their inaugural Get Fit. Don't Quit! Spotlight Awards, which recognized organizations in Arizona that are improving the health of their communities. Brunson-Lee was selected for the unique programs it has in place that advocate for student health and wellness.

"It's truly inspiring to see how committed Brunson-Lee Elementary School is to the health and wellness of its students and staff," said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ. "By establishing positive eating and exercise habits at an early age, we can help build a healthier Arizona."

BCBSAZ transformed Brunson-Lee's former storage facility into a state-of-the-art fitness center specifically designed to provide kids with safe, effective exercise that will help them increase strength, flexibility, and endurance. The newly renovated space includes rubber mat flooring, 30 new pieces of equipment, and circuit stations throughout.

"Physical activity is a key component of success for our students – especially when they can directly access this on campus," said Leticia Castro, principal of Brunson-Lee Elementary School. "We're thrilled that our students can now use state-of-the-art equipment under the supervision of our physical education instructors."

Following the pep rally and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, students and staff were welcomed into the new Get Fit. Don't Quit! Fitness Center where select students demonstrated workout moves on the new equipment. The fitness center is open for the 2019-2020 school year and will be utilized for physical education courses and staff recreation.

For more information on the Get Fit. Don't Quit! program and resources to help improve your health, please visit www.getfitdontquit.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs more than 1,800 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

About Get Fit. Don't Quit!

Get Fit. Don't Quit! empowers Arizonans to live a healthier lifestyle through fun and engaging videos and tips on how to be more active, eat better, and live well. The program is built around the idea that small steps can lead to a big payoff and teaches people positive changes they can make in their day-to-day lives to support long-term wellness. For more information on the program, visit getfitdontquit.com.

About Jake Steinfeld

Jake Steinfeld is the fitness industry's reigning icon. A street-smart entrepreneur responsible for creating the personal fitness training industry, Jake continues to develop successful businesses and brands through Body by Jake. He created FitTV, the first 24-hour fitness network, which he later sold to NewsCorp. He also partnered with Universal Music Group to launch the "Don't Quit!" fitness music label, featuring compilations and music tracks by today's hottest artists. Jake is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling author of several titles. In addition to writing, he is also a television and movie producer. Jake is the founder of Major League Lacrosse and the World Series of Youth Lacrosse, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils, and has proudly served as Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades, CA.

