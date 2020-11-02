Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Continues To Offer ACA Individual And Family Plans In All Arizona Counties In 2021

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to improving the health of all Arizonans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) announced today new and expanded 2021 Affordable Care Act (ACA) plan offerings to provide expanded options to Arizonans with lower costs and a larger network of providers.

COVID-19 has changed the way consumers approach their physical and mental health. BCBSAZ has adapted to help members receive the care they need, when and where they need it – whether it is in person or virtual. In 2021, all BCBSAZ ACA plans will offer an increased number of free primary care visits, with every plan providing at least two free visits a year. BCBSAZ has also expanded its BlueCare Anywhere telehealth services to include online counseling and psychiatry visits in addition to general health check-ups.

In 2021, BCBSAZ will be the sole insurer to offer ACA plans to individuals and families in all 15 Arizona counties. With one of the largest networks in the state, BCBSAZ is continuing to expand access, adding 11 new hospitals and more than 600 providers in Maricopa and Pima Counties.

"During these uncertain times, it's especially important for people to select a plan that not only meets their family's needs, but also offers the support of a team that has their back and helps them get the most from their plan," said Jeff Stelnik, general manager of individual and government segments for BCBSAZ. "We want to ensure people have more options and are committed to supporting our members by offering personalized, quality care that is affordable."

BCBSAZ is offering five plans which are available in all counties across the state to meet the personal needs of all Arizonans. For example, BCBSAZ introduced a new plan this year, Blue AdvancedHealth Bronze, to accommodate varying budgets and health needs, while still providing comprehensive coverage. All plans pair members with a personal primary care provider who is the central point of care and in charge of evaluating a patient's health history and goals. This approach helps to create efficiencies, reduce costs and provide continued support to patients on their health journey.

In addition to built-in cost-savings, financial support is available to Arizona residents. Subsidies from the federal government can help pay monthly premiums and healthcare costs. Amounts are based on household income and family size. A family of four earning up to $104,800 or an individual earning up to $51,040 may qualify for financial support.

Open Enrollment for 2021 ACA plans runs from Nov. 1 - Dec. 15, 2020. For more information on BCBSAZ plans and offerings, or to enroll in a plan visit azblue.com/plans.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.7 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company, and its subsidiaries, employ more than 2,400 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

