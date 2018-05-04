Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Offers Assistance To Its Members In Tinder Fire Area

Members who need help with their coverage during this emergency are encouraged to call the number on the back of their I.D. card, if available, or call (800) 232-2345. If their current provider is inaccessible and they need an alternative BCBSAZ network healthcare provider, they can visit the online directory at azblue.com/providers.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to nearly 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs nearly 1,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is moving health forward. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

