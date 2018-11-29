Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Adds Two New Digital Health Solutions for Large Self-insured Clients

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) recently added two new digital health solutions to its Emerging Solutions portfolio—Robin Care for cancer support and Hinge Health for musculoskeletal conditions such as back and knee pain.

The company introduced Emerging Solutions earlier this year to find innovative digital solutions and advise employer customers on options to help improve their employees' health and lower costs. Blue Cross launched the portfolio with solutions for diabetes management (Livongo and Omada) and fertility, pregnancy and parenting (Ovia Health).

According to the National Business Group on Health 2019 Large Employer Health Care Strategy & Plan Design Survey, more than 50% of large employers plan to implement more virtual care solutions as their top initiative in 2019, with specific interest in behavioral health, lifestyle coaching, musculoskeletal conditions, diabetes management and physical therapy. 1

"Our customers want to help their employees better manage chronic health conditions and maximize their well-being in new ways that are convenient and in the flow of their normal lives," said Cathy Hartman, senior vice president of health engagement and product at Blue Cross. "Our Emerging Solutions portfolio is a way for us to stay on the cutting edge when it comes to the best digital health solutions. We can then serve as trusted advisors, helping our customers choose the best solutions to keep their employees healthy, productive and engaged."

The two new Emerging Solutions became available to self-insured accounts on January 1, 2019. These solutions are:

Robin Care , which helps patients and their caregivers navigate cancer care. It provides support and information on managing symptoms, improving care coordination and addressing the costs of care. Robin Care is available to self-insured accounts with 500+ subscribers.

, which helps patients and their caregivers navigate cancer care. It provides support and information on managing symptoms, improving care coordination and addressing the costs of care. is available to self-insured accounts with 500+ subscribers. Hinge Health, which provides a preventive pain management program that helps adults proactively manage chronic back and knee pain through a 12-week, coach-led, digital experience. The experience includes stretching and strengthening exercises, educational articles and behavioral health support. Hinge Health is available to self-insured accounts with 1,000+ subscribers.

"We know that two of the big conditions impacting our accounts' employees are cancer and chronic knee, hip and back pain," said Debbie Williams, senior vice president of sales and account service at Blue Cross. "We think Robin Care and Hinge Health can make a real difference in the lives of these members."

"We are honored to join Blue Cross' Emerging Solutions portfolio – a critical program that provides digital tools to meet their customers' needs," said Robin Care CEO Hugh Ma. "We are committed to leveraging empathetic cancer experts and cutting-edge technology to deliver human-centered care for those affected by cancer."

"Hinge Health is building the most patient-centered digital hospital – starting with musculoskeletal conditions," said Hinge Health's CEO Daniel Perez. "We're partnering with innovators like Blue Cross to deliver our sensor-guided and coach-led programs to both improve health and significantly reduce surgery rates for employers."

Hartman noted that Blue Cross and its health-focused investment arm, Zaffre Investments, are in a unique position to review the newest technological advancements in health and select those that will best benefit members. She added that the Emerging Solutions portfolio will change and grow over time to match the latest digital health offerings to customers' needs.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We're the trusted health plan for more than 25,000 Massachusetts employers and are committed to working with others in a spirit of shared responsibility to make quality health care affordable. Consistent with our corporate promise to always put our 2.8 million members first, we're rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Zaffre Investments

Zaffre Investments (zaffreinvestments.com), the investment arm of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is committed to adding value through investments in new products, services, and technologies that aim to improve the way health care is delivered and received.

About Robin Care

Founded in 2016 by health care industry veterans and experts Hugh Ma and Adrianne Nickerson, Robin Care is a comprehensive, turnkey solution providing more humanistic, convenient care for employees dealing with cancer. For more information, visit www.robincare.com.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health is pioneering digital care programs for people with chronic musculoskeletal conditions such as back or joint pain. The market-leading technology creates a convenient and rewarding participant experience by combining sensor-guided exercise therapy with health coaching and education. Based in San Francisco, Hinge Health is the #1 digital health provider working with large employers and health plans as well as raising over $35 million in funding to expand their platform. Founded by Oxford and Cambridge scientists, Hinge Health has empowered thousands to conquer chronic pain and avoid unnecessary surgeries. Learn more at www.hingehealth.com.

1 National Business Group on Health 2019 Large Employer Health Care Strategy & Plan Design Survey

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

https://home.bluecrossma.com

