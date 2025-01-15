BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS BRINGS FREE ICE SKATING TO THE OVAL ICE SKATING RINK IN WORCESTER

Downtown rink to host five open skating dates in 2025 courtesy of state's largest health plan

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Massachusetts skaters will have the opportunity to skate for free at The Oval Ice Skating Rink in Downtown Worcester on five occasions in January and February, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross").

As the presenting sponsor of the 12,000-square-foot rink at 455 Main Street, Blue Cross has partnered with The Oval to offer complimentary skating sessions on the following dates:

Monday, January 20 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. , Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

, Day Friday, February 7 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

– Friday, February 14 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

– Saturday, February 15 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Children aged 12 and under can also enjoy complimentary skate rentals, making these events accessible for families across the region.

"For the third year running, we're excited to team up with The Oval Ice Skating Rink, offering free skating events that bring families together and encourage healthy, active living," said Jeff Bellows, Blue Cross Vice President of Corporate Citizenship & Public Affairs. "This ongoing partnership underscores our commitment to the Worcester community, promoting wellness and creating lasting memories for residents."

The Oval Ice Skating Rink, which reopened in December, has welcomed more than 90,000 skaters since 2012. It offers skate rentals, concessions, and a limited number of free parking spaces (on a first-come, first-served basis) in the garage under Worcester City Hall.

The events underscore Blue Cross' commitment to the health and wellness of the greater Worcester community by encouraging outdoor activity that supports physical and mental well-being. Ice skating is a highly effective form of exercise as it engages nearly every muscle group in the body, promotes joint flexibility, and supports cardiovascular health. It also helps with improved balance, coordination, and weight management, while contributing to improved mental health and overall well-being.

"We're grateful for the continued support from Blue Cross, including these free-skating events, which greatly enhance the sense of community that The Oval Ice Skating Rink fosters," said John LaHair, Director of Marketing for the DCU Center and ASM Global, which also manages The Oval Ice Skating Rink. "These events have become a cornerstone of the winter season in Worcester, and we're excited to welcome guests for another day of outdoor fun and connection."

For more information, including weather-related closings, please visit The Oval Ice Skating Rink's Facebook and Instagram pages or call the Oval Ice Skating Rink Weather Hotline sponsored by Cornerstone Bank at (508) 929-0777.

