Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts CEO Andrew Dreyfus Shares Letter on Violence at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Dreyfus, president & CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, shared the following message today with the company's 3,800 employees:

Dear colleagues,

I've reached out to you before at moments of unrest in our country, as we try together to make sense of turmoil.

Today, I feel sadness and outrage, and I understand many of you may share my feelings.

Regardless of our political views, watching an angry mob attack our Capitol was shameful and horrifying. What we witnessed was an attack on democracy itself. The peaceful transition of power is a bedrock principle of America, enshrined in our Constitution, and the mob yesterday attempted to violate that principle.

That attempt failed, and by their vote certifying the 2020 presidential election early this morning, Congress affirmed the resilience of our democracy.

As our president-elect, Joe Biden, said yesterday, "The work of the moment and the work of the next four years must be the restoration of democracy, of decency, honor, respect, the rule of law. It's about solving problems, looking out for one another, not stoking the flames of hate and chaos."

I look to our company as a model of decency, respect, civility and problem-solving. We have seen that more than ever in the past year as we have stepped up to support each other, our members, our customers, our clinical partners, and our community amid the tragedy of the pandemic.

Today, I encourage you to reach out to colleagues to listen, to support and to empathize.

Andrew

