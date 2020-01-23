Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Covers Innovative, Non-Surgical Treatment For Members With Knee, Low Back Pain

Originally developed by experts in orthopedics and sports medicine, the AposTherapy ® foot worn device is FDA cleared for treating knee osteoarthritis and can help patients with other musculoskeletal conditions, such as hip and lower back pain, improving quality of life. AposTherapy® addresses the underlying causes of the pain by shifting pressure from the painful area of the knee and provides long lasting neuromuscular effect by re-educating muscles for a healthier walking pattern, even when not wearing the device. Participating Blue Cross members will wear the shoes for about an hour a day, while also attending several physical therapy sessions and using a gait mat to calibrate the shoes and provide clinical outcome data.

"We know many of our members suffer with knee, hip and low back pain, and they want surgery to be a last resort," said Bruce Nash, MD, chief physician executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "Clinical studies of the AposTherapy® device have shown promising results, including significant pain relief, improved function and quality of life. Use of the device has also been shown to reduce the use of opioids and reducing the likelihood of surgery, so we want to give our members the opportunity to try it if they're interested."

The first step in treatment involves evaluating the member's walk on a computerized gait analyzer. Specially trained physical therapists then attach the right-sized devices to the shoe in a personalized manner to re-align the patient's knees, hips, and back.

"Apos Therapy doesn't just treat the symptoms of pain, it treats the causes of pain – without painkillers or invasive procedures or requiring patients to change their daily routines," said Dr. Cliff Bleustein, global CEO and president of AposTherapy. "By improving body mechanics and muscular coordination, AposTherapy has been shown to relieve pain and improve daily function and quality of life."

More than 70,000 patients worldwide have been treated with AposTherapy® and satisfaction surveys have found that as many as 98% of patients would recommend it to friends and family.

The program is available to members of the Blue Cross's commercial, fully insured accounts. No prescription or prior authorization is required. Eligible members can visit a Professional Physical Therapy location to be evaluated and fitted for the AposTherapy® device.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality.

About AposTherapy®

AposTherapy® is an innovative, FDA cleared treatment that works on biomechanical and neuromuscular levels, combining a foot-worn patented medical device with a treatment program. The treatment addresses the underlying causes of pain by shifting pressure away from painful areas and providing a long-lasting neuromuscular effect by re-educating muscles to a healthier walking pattern, even when not wearing the device. By improving body mechanics and muscular coordination, AposTherapy® has shown in extensive clinical research that patients can achieve significant pain relief as well as an improvement to their daily function and quality of life.

