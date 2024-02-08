BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS DONATES $350,000 IN WINTER ASSISTANCE GRANTS

Company's statewide not-for-profit partners can use unrestricted funds to support people's essential needs 

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") will provide more than $350,000 to 30 not-for-profit organizations working to support people in need this winter across Massachusetts.

The not-for-profits include regional food banks, shelters, YMCAs and other groups that can deliver services to their community members directly and quickly. The unrestricted grants may be used for groceries, winter clothing, hygiene and household items, heating assistance, and other services.

"We know many people are facing tough financial decisions that can impact their health and safety," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "These organizations understand the neighborhood-specific needs of their communities, and we're proud to support their important work."

"At this moment, more individuals and families desperately need our services, while our costs are climbing higher," said Ronald Waddell, executive director and co-founder of Legendary Legacies in Worcester. "This funding from Blue Cross is not only financial aid for our organization, but also a catalyst for us to gear up, provide targeted assistance to more people, and take a significant step forward in our mission to make a real difference in our community."

Grant recipients

Statewide

Hope and Comfort
Massachusetts Migrant Families Relief Fund
Migrant Children Emergency Fund (a partnership of Cradles to Crayons, Horizons for Homeless Children and Neighborhood Villages)

Greater Boston

ABCD: Action for Boston Community Development
Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program
East Boston Neighborhood Health Center's Community Resource & Wellness Center
Eastie Farm
Greater Boston Food Bank
La Colaborativa
Pine Street Inn
West End House Boys & Girls Club
Women's Lunch Place
YMCA of Greater Boston

Northeastern Massachusetts

Merrimack Valley Food Bank
Our Neighbor's Table
YMCA of North Shore

Southeastern Massachusetts

Damien's Place
Interfaith Social Services
South Shore Food Bank / Weymouth Food Pantry
YMCA of Cape Cod
YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts

Metrowest

Project Just Because
South Middlesex Opportunity Council

Central Massachusetts

El Buen Samaritano Food Program
Legendary Legacies
Worcester Community Action Council
Worcester County Food Bank
YMCA of Central Massachusetts

Western Massachusetts

Berkshire Community Action Council
Boys & Girls Clubs of Holyoke
Community Action Pioneer Valley
The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on FacebookTwitterYouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

