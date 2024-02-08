BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS DONATES $350,000 IN WINTER ASSISTANCE GRANTS

Company's statewide not-for-profit partners can use unrestricted funds to support people's essential needs

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") will provide more than $350,000 to 30 not-for-profit organizations working to support people in need this winter across Massachusetts.

The not-for-profits include regional food banks, shelters, YMCAs and other groups that can deliver services to their community members directly and quickly. The unrestricted grants may be used for groceries, winter clothing, hygiene and household items, heating assistance, and other services.

"We know many people are facing tough financial decisions that can impact their health and safety," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "These organizations understand the neighborhood-specific needs of their communities, and we're proud to support their important work."

"At this moment, more individuals and families desperately need our services, while our costs are climbing higher," said Ronald Waddell, executive director and co-founder of Legendary Legacies in Worcester. "This funding from Blue Cross is not only financial aid for our organization, but also a catalyst for us to gear up, provide targeted assistance to more people, and take a significant step forward in our mission to make a real difference in our community."

Grant recipients

Statewide

Hope and Comfort

Massachusetts Migrant Families Relief Fund

Migrant Children Emergency Fund (a partnership of Cradles to Crayons, Horizons for Homeless Children and Neighborhood Villages)

Greater Boston

ABCD: Action for Boston Community Development

Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center's Community Resource & Wellness Center

Eastie Farm

Greater Boston Food Bank

La Colaborativa

Pine Street Inn

West End House Boys & Girls Club

Women's Lunch Place

YMCA of Greater Boston

Northeastern Massachusetts

Merrimack Valley Food Bank

Our Neighbor's Table

YMCA of North Shore

Southeastern Massachusetts

Damien's Place

Interfaith Social Services

South Shore Food Bank / Weymouth Food Pantry

YMCA of Cape Cod

YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts

Metrowest

Project Just Because

South Middlesex Opportunity Council

Central Massachusetts

El Buen Samaritano Food Program

Legendary Legacies

Worcester Community Action Council

Worcester County Food Bank

YMCA of Central Massachusetts

Western Massachusetts

Berkshire Community Action Council

Boys & Girls Clubs of Holyoke

Community Action Pioneer Valley

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

