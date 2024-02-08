BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS DONATES $350,000 IN WINTER ASSISTANCE GRANTS

08 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET
Company's statewide not-for-profit partners can use unrestricted funds to support people's essential needs
BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") will provide more than $350,000 to 30 not-for-profit organizations working to support people in need this winter across Massachusetts.
The not-for-profits include regional food banks, shelters, YMCAs and other groups that can deliver services to their community members directly and quickly. The unrestricted grants may be used for groceries, winter clothing, hygiene and household items, heating assistance, and other services.
"We know many people are facing tough financial decisions that can impact their health and safety," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "These organizations understand the neighborhood-specific needs of their communities, and we're proud to support their important work."
"At this moment, more individuals and families desperately need our services, while our costs are climbing higher," said Ronald Waddell, executive director and co-founder of Legendary Legacies in Worcester. "This funding from Blue Cross is not only financial aid for our organization, but also a catalyst for us to gear up, provide targeted assistance to more people, and take a significant step forward in our mission to make a real difference in our community."
Grant recipients
Statewide
Hope and Comfort
Massachusetts Migrant Families Relief Fund
Migrant Children Emergency Fund (a partnership of Cradles to Crayons, Horizons for Homeless Children and Neighborhood Villages)
Greater Boston
ABCD: Action for Boston Community Development
Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program
East Boston Neighborhood Health Center's Community Resource & Wellness Center
Eastie Farm
Greater Boston Food Bank
La Colaborativa
Pine Street Inn
West End House Boys & Girls Club
Women's Lunch Place
YMCA of Greater Boston
Northeastern Massachusetts
Merrimack Valley Food Bank
Our Neighbor's Table
YMCA of North Shore
Southeastern Massachusetts
Damien's Place
Interfaith Social Services
South Shore Food Bank / Weymouth Food Pantry
YMCA of Cape Cod
YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts
Metrowest
Project Just Because
South Middlesex Opportunity Council
Central Massachusetts
El Buen Samaritano Food Program
Legendary Legacies
Worcester Community Action Council
Worcester County Food Bank
YMCA of Central Massachusetts
Western Massachusetts
Berkshire Community Action Council
Boys & Girls Clubs of Holyoke
Community Action Pioneer Valley
The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
