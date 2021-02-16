Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Earns 100% On 2021 Corporate Equality Index

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) announced today its perfect score of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"We're proud of our continued work to support our LGBTQ workforce and the communities we serve," said Stephanie Browne, Blue Cross' chief diversity officer and vice president of talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion. "Looking ahead, we're committed to deepening our efforts to create a culture of inclusion at the company and a more equitable health care system for all."

"In earning this honor Blue Cross has once again demonstrated our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Chris Roffey, president of the company's LGTBTQ-focused employee resource group, Blue Pride. "It's rewarding to work for a company that places such a high priority on meeting, and often exceeding, these kinds of rigorous standards. It's a true testament to our efforts across the board, including our leadership, hiring and training, and all the employees who bring their authentic selves and unique experiences to their jobs every day."

The 2021 CEI evaluated businesses on LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, and partnerships with LGBTQ-owned companies and community organizations. With its score of 100, Blue Cross has been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

