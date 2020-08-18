Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts earns 'excellent' status

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) has earned an "Excellent" accreditation rating from NCQA(1) for its clinical quality, member experience and performance against operational standards for Commercial HMO/POS and PPO plans, marking the fourth consecutive renewal cycle that the not-for-profit health plan has received NCQA's highest accreditation rating.

"Earning an 'excellent' rating again this year reflects our commitment to offering high-quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience," said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts President & CEO Andrew Dreyfus. "This outstanding result is a testament to the hard work of our employees and their dedication to our members."

Every three years, NCQA reviews approximately 1,100 health plans for accreditation based on a comprehensive assessment in the following operational categories:

Quality Management & Improvement

Network Management

Utilization Management

Credentialing & Recredentialing

Population Health Management

Member Experience

To see the current accreditation of all health plans, visit NCQA's Health Plan Report Cards.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, NCQA has suspended numerical health plan ratings for 2020.

(1) NCQA Health Plan Report Cards

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.com ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website ( www.ncqa.org ) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed health care choices.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

