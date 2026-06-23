BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Points of Light named Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) an honoree of The Civic 50, a list of the 50 most community-focused companies in the U.S. Additionally, Blue Cross earned the title of "Healthcare Sector Leader," a recognition for ranking first in its industry, for the third year in a row.

Why it matters: Blue Cross' commitment to the community is demonstrated by its investment of $11.8 million in financial, volunteer, and in-kind support to not-for-profits in 2025.

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 50 MOST COMMUNITY-MINDED COMPANIES IN THE UNITED STATES

Eighty-three percent of Blue Cross employees participated in company volunteer programs, which is four times the national average. Employees contributed more than 20,600 hours of service to support the health of Massachusetts communities.

The big picture: Now in its 14th year, The Civic 50® is the nation's leading corporate social impact recognition program, celebrating excellence in employee volunteering, community investment and social impact strategy.

The Civic 50® survey, which recognizes public and private companies with annual revenues of at least $1 billion, allows teams to track purposeful volunteering, giving and community engagement insights. Civic 50® remains the only survey and ranking system focused exclusively on measuring corporate community engagement.

What they're saying:

Jeff Bellows, VP of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross : "In collaboration with our not-for-profit partners, we are driving lasting change to build healthier, more inclusive communities across Massachusetts. We are deeply proud that this shared commitment to corporate citizenship has led Points of Light to recognize us as the healthcare sector leader for the third time."

: "In collaboration with our not-for-profit partners, we are driving lasting change to build healthier, more inclusive communities across Massachusetts. We are deeply proud that this shared commitment to corporate citizenship has led Points of Light to recognize us as the healthcare sector leader for the third time." Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO at Points of Light: "Today's leading companies understand that community engagement is more than a program, it's a reflection of their commitment to advancing social impact in ways that strengthen both their company and the communities they serve. Blue Cross demonstrates how to embed purpose into the employee experience, build authentic relationships with communities and use business as a force for good. We're proud to honor them with the 2026 Civic 50 award."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional healthcare they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts