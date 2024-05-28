BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS EXPANDS ACCESS TO NEW OPTIONS FOR BACK AND JOINT PAIN

State's leading health plan adds new options to increase access to convenient, affordable care

BOSTON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) today announced expanded care options for members with musculoskeletal conditions including back and joint pain. This comes at a critical time as musculoskeletal conditions are expected to affect twice as many people over the next few decades.

"More of our members are experiencing degenerative musculoskeletal conditions, like arthritis and osteoporosis, that can impact their quality of life," said Dr. Ashley Yeats, Blue Cross' vice president of medical operations. "It's important to us that we guide our members to the very best care and that means giving them access to innovative solutions specific to their needs."

Expanding access to care options

Vori Health , a nationwide specialty medical practice offering care for muscle and joint pain, is now available to most Blue Cross members. Vori Health provides a holistic suite of services to help members overcome pain, including personalized medical care from specialty board-certified physicians, virtual physical therapy, and lifestyle support from health coaches and registered dietitian nutritionists.

Hinge Health , a current Blue Cross offering, is now available to more groups, including fully insured and Medicare Advantage members. Hinge Health offers a pain management program that helps adults proactively manage musculoskeletal health issues, like chronic back and knee pain. The Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic from Hinge Health is also now available as an optional service for certain accounts.

"Back and joint pain can be incredibly disruptive to an individual's life, especially when you can't get an appointment with a doctor," says Dr. Mary O'Connor, Vori Health's chief medical officer. "We're thrilled to be able to provide Blue Cross members with expert medical care from the comfort of home. Our goal is to get people healthy and moving, as quickly and conveniently as possible."

"It's fantastic to see our partnership with Blue Cross flourish and expand to reach more people," says Dr. Jeff Krauss, Hinge Health's chief medical officer. "Our digital program offers a seamless, all-in-one solution that combines cutting-edge computer vision and wearable pain-relief technology with personalized guidance from physical therapists and board-certified health coaches, empowering people to take control of their care and move beyond pain."

Addressing primary and specialty care access

To help combat the primary care physician shortage, Blue Cross has added several primary care groups including On Belay Health Solutions . Blue Cross also offers a " Virtual Care Team Feature ", which gives members access to a team of primary care providers through Carbon Health and Firefly Health, both of which offer enhanced diabetes support and innovative approaches to the management of chronic conditions.

Blue Cross also recently added two virtual specialty care providers, Oshi Health and Virta Health , that treat gastrointestinal conditions and diabetes respectively.

"We're focused on building a network of clinicians and solutions that give our members seamless access to the care they need," said Lisa Glenn, Blue Cross' vice president of network partnerships and innovation. "Adding more options for musculoskeletal conditions is yet another way we can show up for our members and support them during their health care journey."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably, and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts