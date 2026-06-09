BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS EXPANDS CANCER CARE SUPPORT FOR MEMBERS WITH THYME CARE

Value-based contract prioritizes patient outcomes and helps members navigate cancer diagnoses

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today announced its first oncology-focused, outcomes-based contract with Thyme Care. Through this arrangement, eligible Blue Cross members who have a suspected or confirmed cancer diagnosis will have access to a dedicated care team from Thyme Care.

Why it matters: A value-based care approach is critical to improving healthcare affordability because it shifts focus from the volume of services delivered to the actual quality of patient outcomes. Under this contract, payment is tied to patient health outcomes, ensuring members receive the support they need.

Value-based models can reduce duplicative tests, prevent unnecessary procedures, and lower the incidence of emergency room visits, ultimately reducing overall healthcare expenses for both members and the broader health system.

What they're saying:

Sandhya Rao, M.D., chief medical officer at Blue Cross: "We are always looking for innovative ways to ensure our members receive the highest quality care. This unique partnership with Thyme Care allows us to provide an essential layer of continuous, specialized support that keeps our members healthier, improves their quality of life and prevents avoidable emergency room visits."

"We are always looking for innovative ways to ensure our members receive the highest quality care. This unique partnership with Thyme Care allows us to provide an essential layer of continuous, specialized support that keeps our members healthier, improves their quality of life and prevents avoidable emergency room visits." Brad Diephuis, M.D., president of Thyme Care: "Navigating a cancer diagnosis means getting up to speed on a complex medical situation, coordinating between multiple specialists, managing difficult symptoms and side effects, and doing much of it while trying to hold your work and family life together. Too often, patients and their loved ones face that journey without a dedicated support system. Our partnership with Blue Cross is how we start closing that gap, bringing comprehensive cancer support to more people across the state who need it most."

By the numbers: While the collaboration with Thyme Care is our first specialty-specific value-based contract, Blue Cross maintains a high level of provider engagement in these model types; nearly 80% of our primary care clinicians are already enrolled in value-based contracts, most notably our Alternative Quality Contract (AQC).

How it works: As an extension of a member's current oncology team, Thyme Care ensures continuity of care. This includes:

Clinical support: 24/7 access to an oncology-trained team of doctors, nurses, social workers and care navigators by phone or message to triage side effects and resolve issues that might otherwise lead to a trip to the emergency room.

Virtual urgent care visits: Access to oncology-trained clinicians for clinical evaluations, medication adjustments and same-day interventions from home.

Social work, caregiver and practical support: Screenings for distress, connections to behavioral health resources, and assistance with practical burdens like transportation, food access, financial assistance and medical paperwork.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional healthcare they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts