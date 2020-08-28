Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Additional Members Affected by Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura, the governor of Arkansas has declared a state of emergency. Additionally, the governors of Alabama, Louisiana and Texas have expanded emergency declaration to additional areas in their states. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc. ("Blue Cross") is expediting access to care for members living in Arkansas and these new locations.

In all, seven states; Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas, have declared states of emergency because of these storms. Blue Cross has more than 101,000 members living in affected areas. The company is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them.

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

Early refills of any prescription medication

Affected members to use Well Connection, Blue Cross' dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and mental health services free of cost, with no copayment or deductible. Members should enter the code "BCBSMA10" in the coupon code box on the payment screen.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Cross has already taken other steps to expand access to care that will benefit members in the states affected by Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura. Blue Cross is:

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services

Covering in-network medical and mental health visits provided by phone or video (telehealth) with no co-pay, deductible or co-insurance

The above enhanced benefits are in effect for all Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts members for the duration of the public health emergency.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (www.bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

