BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS EXPEDITES ACCESS TO CARE FOR ILLINOIS MEMBERS AFFECTED BY SEVERE WEATHER

BOSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to severe weather in Illinois, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is expediting access to care for members who may be affected.  

Blue Cross has more than 10,500 members living in areas under states of emergency. The company is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. 

Effective July 11, 2023, and for the duration of the emergency declaration, Blue Cross is allowing:

  • Early refills of any prescription medication
  • Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and mental health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible with the code BCBSMA162.

(Note: Only members with Blue Cross' telehealth benefit will be able to access Well Connection and only via My Blue)

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on FacebookTwitterYouTube, and LinkedIn.

